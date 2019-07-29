Service Corporation International Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results And Raises Guidance

HOUSTON, July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Service Corporation International (NYSE: SCI), the largest provider of deathcare products and services in North America, today announced results for the second quarter of 2019. Our unaudited consolidated financial statements can be found at the end of this press release. The table below summarizes our key financial results:

(In millions, except for per share amounts) Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Revenue $ 812.6



$ 796.1



$ 1,610.8



$ 1,590.6

Operating income $ 150.1



$ 162.0



$ 297.1



$ 325.6

Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 72.3



$ 103.2



$ 151.7



$ 185.2

Diluted earnings per share $ 0.39



$ 0.55



$ 0.82



$ 0.98

Earnings excluding special items(1) $ 87.1



$ 82.4



$ 173.8



$ 171.3

Diluted earnings per share excluding special items(1) $ 0.47



$ 0.44



$ 0.94



$ 0.91

Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 185.7



187.2



185.5



188.5

Net cash provided by operating activities $ 78.0



$ 103.9



$ 262.9



$ 315.4

Net cash provided by operating activities excluding special items(1) $ 84.4



$ 103.9



$ 269.3



$ 309.8







(1) Earnings excluding special items, diluted earnings per share excluding special items, and net cash provided by operating activities excluding special items are non-GAAP financial measures. These items are also referred to as "adjusted earnings per share" and "adjusted operating cash flow". A reconciliation from net income attributable to common stockholders, diluted earnings per share, and net cash provided by operating activities computed in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP) can be found later in this press release under the headings "Cash Flow and Capital Spending" and "Non-GAAP Financial Measures".

Quarterly Summary:

Diluted earnings per share were $0.39 in the second quarter of 2019 compared to $0.55 in the second quarter of 2018. The $0.16 decrease was primarily due to a $7.6 million loss on early extinguishment of debt, a $18.7 million change in net losses on divestiture and impairment charges, and a $7.5 million increase in income taxes compared to the prior year quarter. Diluted earnings per share excluding special items were $0.47 for the second quarter of 2019 compared to $0.44 in 2018. Growth in our cemetery segment coupled with a favorable adjusted effective tax rate more than offset an anticipated increase in interest expense related to the timing of our recent debt refinancing.

in the second quarter of 2019 compared to in the second quarter of 2018. The decrease was primarily due to a loss on early extinguishment of debt, a change in net losses on divestiture and impairment charges, and a increase in income taxes compared to the prior year quarter. Diluted earnings per share excluding special items were for the second quarter of 2019 compared to in 2018. Growth in our cemetery segment coupled with a favorable adjusted effective tax rate more than offset an anticipated increase in interest expense related to the timing of our recent debt refinancing. Net cash provided by operating activities was $78.0 million in the second quarter of 2019 compared to $103.9 million in the second quarter of 2018. The second quarter of 2019 was impacted by $6.4 million in legal settlement payments. Net cash provided by operating activities excluding special items was $84.4 million in the second quarter of 2019 compared to $103.9 million in the second quarter of 2018. Growth in operating profit was more than offset by an expected $28.2 million increase in cash taxes and cash interest paid over the prior year quarter.

in the second quarter of 2019 compared to in the second quarter of 2018. The second quarter of 2019 was impacted by in legal settlement payments. Net cash provided by operating activities excluding special items was in the second quarter of 2019 compared to in the second quarter of 2018. Growth in operating profit was more than offset by an expected increase in cash taxes and cash interest paid over the prior year quarter. During the second quarter, we returned $47.9 million to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends and invested $23.6 million of capital into accretive acquisitions and the construction of new funeral service locations. We also repurchased $15.7 million of certain senior notes through open market repurchases.

Tom Ryan, the Company's President, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer, commented on the second quarter of 2019:

"We are pleased to announce adjusted earnings per share growth of almost 7% primarily driven by increases in comparable cemetery revenue and a lower adjusted effective tax rate. In our cemetery segment, we faced a tough sales comparison as the second quarter of 2018 had the highest sales production in several years. Given this tough comparison, we are pleased to report modest cemetery margin growth primarily due to effective cost management during the quarter. Based on our mid-year performance, we are raising the midpoint of our full year adjusted earnings per share guidance by two cents to $1.95 and confirming our annual adjusted operating cash flow guidance. I would like to thank our 24,000 associates for their unwavering commitment in providing excellent service to our client families. We believe our long-term growth strategy is on track as we continue to grow revenue, leverage our unparalleled scale, and deploy our capital wisely to enhance shareholder value."

UPDATED OUTLOOK FOR 2019

Our revised outlook for potential earnings and cash flow in 2019 is as follows:

(In millions, except per share amounts)

Original 2019

Outlook

Revised 2019

Outlook Diluted earnings per share excluding special items (midpoint) (1)

$1.93

$1.95









Diluted earnings per share excluding special items(1)

$1.84 to $2.02

$1.90 to $2.00

















Net cash provided by operating activities excluding special items and cash taxes(1)

$650

$710

$640

$700 Cash taxes expected in 2019(2)

(100)

(100)

(90)

(90) Net cash provided by operating activities excluding special items(1)

$550

$610

$550

$610

















Capital improvements at existing locations and cemetery development expenditures

Approximately

$195

Approximately

$195





(1) Diluted earnings per share excluding special items, net cash provided by operating activities excluding special items and, net cash provided by operating activities excluding special items and taxes, are non-GAAP financial measures. We normally reconcile these non-GAAP financial measures from diluted earnings per share and net cash provided by operating activities; however, diluted earnings per share and net cash provided by operating activities calculated in accordance with GAAP are not currently accessible on a forward-looking basis. Our outlook for 2019 excludes the following because this information is not currently available for 2019: Expenses net of insurance recoveries related to hurricanes, gains or losses associated with asset divestitures, gains or losses associated with the early extinguishment of debt, potential tax reserve adjustments and IRS payments and/or refunds, acquisition and integration costs, system implementation and transition costs, and potential costs associated with settlements of litigation or the recognition of receivables for insurance recoveries associated with litigation. The foregoing items, especially gains or losses associated with asset divestitures, could materially impact our forward-looking diluted earnings per share and/or our net cash provided by operating activities calculated in accordance with GAAP, consistent with the historical disclosures found in this press release under the headings "Cash Flow and Capital Spending" and "Non-GAAP Financial Measures". (2) Cash taxes in 2018 were $60 million, or approximately $30 million lower than expected cash taxes in 2019.

REVIEW OF RESULTS FOR SECOND QUARTER 2019

Consolidated Segment Results

(See definitions of revenue line items later in this earnings release.)

(In millions, except funeral services performed and average revenue per service) Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Funeral:













Atneed revenue $ 245.4



$ 243.0



$ 504.1



$ 517.5

Matured preneed revenue 148.6



146.0



305.0



311.4

Core revenue 394.0



389.0



809.1



828.9

Non-funeral home revenue 13.1



11.9



26.1



25.5

Recognized preneed revenue 39.7



33.9



71.1



66.4

Other revenue 32.2



33.8



65.5



62.2

Total revenue $ 479.0



$ 468.6



$ 971.8



$ 983.0

















Operating profit $ 90.6



$ 90.4



$ 196.0



$ 210.9

Operating margin percentage 18.9 %

19.3 %

20.2 %

21.5 %















Funeral services performed 79,054



76,210



162,825



162,495

Average revenue per service $ 5,150



$ 5,260



$ 5,129



$ 5,258

































Cemetery:













Atneed property revenue $ 23.9



$ 22.1



$ 47.3



$ 45.2

Atneed merchandise and service revenue 58.4



58.8



116.5



118.8

Total atneed revenue 82.3



80.9



163.8



164.0

Recognized preneed property revenue 151.9



143.2



280.5



252.1

Recognized preneed merchandise and service revenue 73.6



73.1



140.6



141.5

Total recognized preneed revenue 225.5



216.3



421.1



393.6

Core revenue 307.8



297.2



584.9



557.6

Other cemetery revenue 25.8



30.2



54.1



50.0

Total revenue $ 333.6



$ 327.4



$ 639.0



$ 607.6

















Operating profit $ 100.6



$ 97.7



$ 187.0



$ 173.0

Operating margin percentage 30.2 %

29.8 %

29.3 %

28.5 %

Comparable Funeral Results

The table below details comparable funeral results of operations ("same store") for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018. We consider comparable operations to be those owned for the entire period beginning January 1, 2018 and ending June 30, 2019.

(Dollars in millions, except average revenue per service and average revenue per contract sold)





Three Months Ended June 30,



2019

2018

Var

% Comparable revenue:















Atneed revenue(1)

$ 239.9



$ 239.7



$ 0.2



0.1 % Matured preneed revenue(2)

146.0



145.2



0.8



0.6 % Core revenue(3)

385.9



384.9



1.0



0.3 % Non-funeral home revenue(4)

12.9



11.7



1.2



10.3 % Recognized preneed revenue(5)

39.1



33.8



5.3



15.7 % Other revenue(6)

31.6



33.9



(2.3)



(6.8) % Total comparable revenue

$ 469.5



$ 464.3



$ 5.2



1.1 %

















Comparable operating profit

$ 91.4



$ 91.8



$ (0.4)



(0.4) % Comparable operating margin percentage

19.5 %

19.8 %

(0.3) %





















Comparable services performed:















Atneed

42,148



41,716



432



1.0 % Matured preneed

23,933



23,643



290



1.2 % Total core

66,081



65,359



722



1.1 % Non-funeral home

10,358



9,554



804



8.4 % Total comparable funeral services performed

76,439



74,913



1,526



2.0 % Core cremation rate

50.0 %

48.3 %

1.7 %



Total comparable cremation rate

56.7 %

54.8 %

1.9 %





















Comparable sales average revenue per service:















Atneed

$ 5,692



$ 5,746



$ (54)



(0.9) % Matured preneed

6,100



6,141



(41)



(0.7) % Total core

5,840



5,889



(49)



(0.8) % Non-funeral home

1,245



1,225



20



1.6 % Total comparable average revenue per service

$ 5,217



$ 5,294



$ (77)



(1.5) %

















Comparable preneed sales production:















Total preneed sales

$ 247.5



$ 240.0



$ 7.5



3.1 % Core contracts sold

32,463



32,017



446



1.4 % Non-funeral home contracts sold

20,757



18,665



2,092



11.2 % Core average revenue per contract sold

$ 5,895



$ 5,977



$ (82)



(1.4) % Non-funeral home average revenue per contract sold

$ 2,709



$ 2,607



$ 102



3.9 %





(1) Atneed revenue represents merchandise and services sold and delivered or performed once death has occurred. (2) Matured preneed revenue represents merchandise and services sold on a preneed contract through our core funeral homes which have been delivered or performed as well as the related merchandise and service trust fund income. (3) Core revenue represents the sum of merchandise and services sold on an atneed contract or preneed contract which were delivered or performed once death has occurred through our core funeral homes. (4) Non-funeral home revenue represents services sold on a preneed or atneed contract through one of our non-funeral home sales channels (e.g. SCI Direct) and performed once death has occurred. (5) Recognized preneed revenue represents travel protection, net and merchandise sold on a preneed contract and delivered before death has occurred. (6) Other revenue primarily comprises general agency revenue, which is commissions we receive from third-party insurance companies for life insurance policies sold to preneed customers for the purpose of funding preneed arrangements.

Total comparable funeral revenue increased by $5.2 million , or 1.1%, primarily due to higher recognized preneed revenue of $5.3 million coupled with increases in core revenue and non-funeral home revenue. This growth was partially offset by lower other revenue of $2.3 million .

, or 1.1%, primarily due to higher recognized preneed revenue of coupled with increases in core revenue and non-funeral home revenue. This growth was partially offset by lower other revenue of . Core revenue increased $1.0 million primarily as the result of a 1.1% increase in core funeral services performed offset by a 0.8% decrease in core average revenue per service. Organic sales average growth of 0.9% was more than offset by a 170 basis point increase in the core cremation rate. Our non-funeral home revenue grew 10.3% due to an 8.4% increase in services performed coupled with a 1.6% increase in average revenue per service.

primarily as the result of a 1.1% increase in core funeral services performed offset by a 0.8% decrease in core average revenue per service. Organic sales average growth of 0.9% was more than offset by a 170 basis point increase in the core cremation rate. Our non-funeral home revenue grew 10.3% due to an 8.4% increase in services performed coupled with a 1.6% increase in average revenue per service. Recognized preneed revenue grew $5.3 million , or 15.7%, compared to the prior year as a result of higher non-funeral home sales production primarily from an increase in the number of contracts sold.

, or 15.7%, compared to the prior year as a result of higher non-funeral home sales production primarily from an increase in the number of contracts sold. Other revenue decreased $2.3 million , primarily due to lower General Agency (GA) revenue as a result of a decrease in insurance-funded preneed sales production. For the year, GA revenue is up $2.1 million , or 3.1%, which is in-line with expectations.

, primarily due to lower General Agency (GA) revenue as a result of a decrease in insurance-funded preneed sales production. For the year, GA revenue is up , or 3.1%, which is in-line with expectations. Comparable funeral operating profit was essentially flat to the prior year as we focused on managing our fixed cost structure against limited revenue growth.

Comparable preneed funeral sales production increased $7.5 million , or 3.1%, in the second quarter of 2019 compared to 2018. This increase was primarily due to higher sales in our non-funeral home channel.

Comparable Cemetery Results

The table below details comparable cemetery results of operations ("same store") for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018. We consider comparable operations to be those owned for the entire period beginning January 1, 2018 and ending June 30, 2019.

(Dollars in millions)

Three Months Ended June 30,



2019

2018

Var

% Comparable revenue:















Atneed property revenue

$ 23.5



$ 22.0



$ 1.5



6.8 % Atneed merchandise and service revenue

57.1



58.3



(1.2)



(2.1) % Total atneed revenue (1)

80.6



80.3



0.3



0.4 % Recognized preneed property revenue

150.8



142.8



8.0



5.6 % Recognized preneed merchandise and service revenue

72.6



72.6



—



— % Total recognized preneed revenue (2)

223.4



215.4



8.0



3.7 % Core revenue(3)

304.0



295.7



8.3



2.8 % Other revenue(4)

24.0



29.9



(5.9)



(19.7) % Total comparable revenue

$ 328.0



$ 325.6



$ 2.4



0.7 %

















Comparable operating profit

$ 99.6



$ 97.3



$ 2.3



2.4 % Comparable operating margin percentage

30.4 %

29.9 %

0.5 %





















Comparable preneed and atneed sales production:















Property

$ 177.9



$ 179.7



$ (1.8)



(1.0) % Merchandise and services

143.6



145.8



(2.2)



(1.5) % Discounts and other

(2.0)



(1.4)



(0.6)



42.9 % Preneed and atneed sales production

$ 319.5



$ 324.1



$ (4.6)



(1.4) %

















Recognition rate(5)

95.1 %

91.2 %













(1) Atneed revenue represents property, merchandise, and services sold and delivered or performed once death has occurred. (2) Recognized preneed revenue represents property, merchandise, and services sold on a preneed contract which were delivered or performed as well as the related merchandise and service trust fund income. (3) Core revenue represents the sum of property, merchandise, and services that have been delivered or performed as well as the related merchandise and service trust fund income. (4) Other revenue is primarily related to endowment care trust fund income, royalty income, and interest and finance charges earned from customer receivables on preneed installment contracts. (5) Represents the ratio of current period core revenue stated as a percentage of current period preneed and atneed sales production.

Comparable cemetery revenue increased $2.4 million , or 0.7%, in the second quarter of 2019 compared to the second quarter of 2018. The revenue growth over the prior year quarter is due to an $8.0 million , or 5.6%, increase in recognized preneed property revenue from sales into existing developed cemetery property projects. This increase was offset by $5.9 million of anticipated lower other revenue (primarily endowment care trust fund income) due to the timing of capital gains and other distributions.

, or 0.7%, in the second quarter of 2019 compared to the second quarter of 2018. The revenue growth over the prior year quarter is due to an , or 5.6%, increase in recognized preneed property revenue from sales into existing developed cemetery property projects. This increase was offset by of anticipated lower other revenue (primarily endowment care trust fund income) due to the timing of capital gains and other distributions. Comparable preneed cemetery sales production decreased $7.0 million , or 2.9%, on a very difficult comparison to a strong prior year performance. For the six months ended June 30, 2019 comparable cemetery sales production increased $5.8 million , or 1.3%.

, or 2.9%, on a very difficult comparison to a strong prior year performance. For the six months ended comparable cemetery sales production increased , or 1.3%. Comparable cemetery operating profit increased $2.3 million to $99.6 million and the operating margin percentage increased 50 basis points to 30.4%, primarily reflecting higher recognized preneed property revenue and the impact of cost reduction initiatives which more than offset the decline in high margin trust fund income.

Other Financial Results

General and administrative expenses decreased $1.8 million to $29.4 million in the second quarter of 2019. The current year quarter included a reduction in legal expenses of $1.6 million . Excluding these costs, general and administrative expenses were relatively flat compared to the second quarter of 2018 due to continued effective cost management offsetting normal fixed cost growth.

to in the second quarter of 2019. The current year quarter included a reduction in legal expenses of . Excluding these costs, general and administrative expenses were relatively flat compared to the second quarter of 2018 due to continued effective cost management offsetting normal fixed cost growth. Interest expense increased $2.8 million to $47.3 million in the second quarter of 2019. This increase is primarily due to higher interest rates related to our floating rate debt.

to in the second quarter of 2019. This increase is primarily due to higher interest rates related to our floating rate debt. We incurred a $7.6 million loss on early extinguishment of debt related to strategic refinancing transactions that occurred during the second quarter of 2019.

loss on early extinguishment of debt related to strategic refinancing transactions that occurred during the second quarter of 2019. The GAAP effective income tax rate for the second quarter of 2019 was 24.5%, up from the prior year second quarter of 13.4% primarily due to adjustments related to the implementation of tax reform in 2018. Our adjusted effective income tax rate was 23.3% in the second quarter of 2019, compared to an adjusted effective income tax rate of 26.7% in the prior year quarter. The decrease in the adjusted rate is primarily due to higher excess tax benefits on the increased exercises of stock options.

Cash Flow and Capital Spending

Set forth below is a reconciliation of our reported net cash provided by operating activities prepared in accordance with GAAP to net cash provided by operating activities excluding special items (or sometimes referred to as adjusted operating cash flow). We do not intend for this information to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for other measures of performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.

(In millions) Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Net cash provided by operating activities, as reported $ 78.0



$ 103.9



$ 262.9



$ 315.4

Legal settlement payments 6.4



—



6.4



—

IRS tax settlement refund received —



—



—



(5.6)

Net cash provided by operating activities excluding special items $ 84.4



$ 103.9



$ 269.3



$ 309.8

Cash taxes included in net cash provided by operating activities excluding special items $ 47.8



$ 27.8



$ 49.6



$ 30.9



Net cash provided by operating activities excluding special items decreased $19.5 million to $84.4 million in the second quarter of 2019 from $103.9 million in the prior year quarter. Growth in operating profit and favorable working capital initiatives was more than offset by an expected $20.0 million increase in cash taxes and $8.2 million increase in cash interest paid over the prior year quarter. The increase in cash interest primarily relates to the timing of new senior notes and our redemption of existing senior notes that occurred during the second quarter.

A summary of our capital expenditures is set forth below:

(In millions) Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Capital improvements at existing operating locations and corporate office $ 31.8



$ 30.4



$ 57.7



$ 56.6

Development of cemetery property 19.2



19.7



37.9



34.9

Capital improvements at existing operating and cemetery development expenditures 51.0



50.1



95.6



91.5

Growth capital expenditures/construction of new funeral service locations 10.1



6.5



17.1



11.4

Total capital expenditures $ 61.1



$ 56.6



$ 112.7



$ 102.9



Total capital expenditures increased as expected in the current quarter by $4.5 million primarily due to increases in the construction of new funeral service locations which is in-line with expectations.

TRUST FUND RETURNS

Total trust fund returns include realized and unrealized gains and losses and dividends and are shown without netting of certain fees. A summary of our consolidated trust fund returns for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 is set forth below:





Three Months

Six Months Preneed funeral

3.4%

13.7% Preneed cemetery

3.6%

14.0% Cemetery perpetual care

3.4%

11.4% Combined trust funds

3.5%

13.1%

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

Earnings excluding special items and diluted earnings per share excluding special items shown above are non-GAAP financial measures. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide a consistent basis for comparison between quarters and better reflect the performance of our core operations, as they are not influenced by certain income or expense items not affecting continuing operations. We also believe these measures help facilitate comparisons to our competitors' operating results.

Set forth below is a reconciliation of our reported net income attributable to common stockholders to earnings excluding special items and our GAAP diluted earnings per share to diluted earnings per share excluding special items. We do not intend for this information to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for other measures of performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.

(In millions, except diluted EPS) Three Months Ended June 30,

2019

2018

Net

Income

Diluted

EPS

Net

Income

Diluted

EPS Net income attributable to common stockholders, as reported $ 72.3



$ 0.39



$ 103.2



$ 0.55

Pre-tax reconciling items:













Losses (gains) on divestitures and impairment charges, net 11.8



0.06



(6.9)



(0.04)

Loss on early extinguishment of debt, net 7.6



0.04



—



—

Legal settlements (1.6)



(0.01)



—



—

Tax reconciling items:













Tax effect from special items (4.2)



(0.02)



2.2



0.02

Change in certain tax reserves and other 1.2



0.01



(16.1)



(0.09)

Earnings excluding special items and diluted earnings per share excluding special items $ 87.1



$ 0.47



$ 82.4



$ 0.44

















Diluted weighted average shares outstanding (in thousands)



185,690







187,188





(In millions, except diluted EPS) Six Months Ended June 30,

2019

2018

Net

Income

Diluted

EPS

Net

Income

Diluted

EPS Net income attributable to common stockholders, as reported $ 151.7



$ 0.82



$ 185.2



$ 0.98

Pre-tax reconciling items:













Losses (gains) on divestitures and impairment charges, net 13.7



0.07



(7.3)



(0.04)

Loss on early extinguishment of debt, net 7.6



0.04



10.1



0.05

Legal settlements 6.4



0.03



—



—

Tax reconciling items:













Tax effect from special items (6.8)



(0.03)



0.6



—

Change in certain tax reserves and other 1.2



0.01



(17.3)



(0.08)

Earnings excluding special items and diluted earnings per share excluding special items $ 173.8



$ 0.94



$ 171.3



$ 0.91

















Diluted weighted average shares outstanding (in thousands)



185,517







188,547



SERVICE CORPORATION INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS









Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018

(In thousands, except per share amounts) Revenue $ 812,572



$ 796,092



$ 1,610,784



$ 1,590,574

Costs and expenses (621,426)



(607,965)



(1,227,804)



(1,206,685)

Operating profit 191,146



188,127



382,980



383,889

General and administrative expenses (29,370)



(31,136)



(71,900)



(65,920)

(Losses) gains on divestitures and impairment charges, net (11,823)



6,865



(13,701)



7,347

Hurricane recoveries (expenses), net 152



(1,902)



(296)



330

Operating income 150,105



161,954



297,083



325,646

Interest expense (47,317)



(44,519)



(94,707)



(88,095)

Loss on early extinguishment of debt, net (7,579)



—



(7,579)



(10,131)

Other income, net 874



1,880



1,594



2,264

Income before income taxes 96,083



119,315



196,391



229,684

Provision for income taxes (23,570)



(16,034)



(44,665)



(44,355)

Net income 72,513



103,281



151,726



185,329

Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (184)



(42)



(74)



(102)

Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 72,329



$ 103,239



$ 151,652



$ 185,227

Basic earnings per share:













Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 0.40



$ 0.57



$ 0.83



$ 1.01

Basic weighted average number of shares 182,369



182,637



182,048



183,877

Diluted earnings per share:













Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 0.39



$ 0.55



$ 0.82



$ 0.98

Diluted weighted average number of shares 185,690



187,188



185,517



188,547



SERVICE CORPORATION INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET









June 30, 2019

December 31, 2018

(In thousands, except share amounts) ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 243,684



$ 198,850

Receivables, net 82,261



73,825

Inventories 25,669



24,950

Other 42,603



33,607

Total current assets 394,217



331,232

Preneed receivables, net and trust investments 4,613,523



4,271,392

Cemetery property 1,834,745



1,837,464

Property and equipment, net 2,027,417



1,977,364

Goodwill 1,846,627



1,863,842

Deferred charges and other assets 1,019,105



934,151

Cemetery perpetual care trust investments 1,624,709



1,477,798

Total assets $ 13,360,343



$ 12,693,243









LIABILITIES & EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 447,388



$ 479,768

Current maturities of long-term debt 167,084



69,896

Income taxes payable —



5,936

Total current liabilities 614,472



555,600

Long-term debt 3,464,902



3,532,182

Deferred revenue, net 1,444,564



1,418,814

Deferred tax liability 404,230



404,627

Other liabilities 370,507



297,302

Deferred receipts held in trust 3,693,355



3,371,738

Care trusts' corpus 1,624,097



1,471,165

Commitments and contingencies





Equity:





Common stock, $1 per share par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 186,411,295 and 184,720,582 shares issued, respectively, and 182,468,970 and 181,470,582 shares outstanding, respectively 182,469



181,471

Capital in excess of par value 998,794



972,710

Retained earnings 535,173



474,327

Accumulated other comprehensive income 27,792



13,395

Total common stockholders' equity 1,744,228



1,641,903

Noncontrolling interests (12)



(88)

Total equity 1,744,216



1,641,815

Total liabilities and equity $ 13,360,343



$ 12,693,243



SERVICE CORPORATION INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS





Six Months Ended June 30,

2019

2018 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income $ 151,726



$ 185,329

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Loss on early extinguishment of debt 7,579



10,131

Depreciation and amortization 74,244



78,069

Amortization of intangibles 13,653



13,645

Amortization of cemetery property 33,523



29,813

Amortization of loan costs 2,989



3,017

Provision for doubtful accounts 4,273



4,494

Provision for deferred income taxes 6,090



22,011

Losses (gains) on divestitures and impairment charges, net 13,701



(7,347)

Gain on sale of investments —



(2,636)

Share-based compensation 8,013



7,544

Change in assets and liabilities, net of effects from acquisitions and divestitures:





(Increase) decrease in receivables (11,608)



965

Increase in other assets (18,643)



(10,635)

Decrease in payables and other liabilities (55,148)



(37,817)

Effect of preneed sales production and maturities:





Increase in preneed receivables, net and trust investments (1,594)



(23,494)

Increase in deferred revenue, net 55,441



56,342

Decrease in deferred receipts held in trust (21,346)



(14,055)

Net cash provided by operating activities 262,893



315,376

Cash flows from investing activities:





Capital expenditures (112,714)



(102,890)

Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (32,755)



(167,622)

Proceeds from divestitures and sales of property and equipment 11,380



18,305

Proceeds from sale of investments —



2,900

Payments on Company-owned life insurance policies (8,586)



(11,733)

Proceeds from Company-owned life insurance policies —



2,810

Other —



(14,525)

Net cash used in investing activities (142,675)



(272,755)

Cash flows from financing activities:





Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt 854,263



370,000

Debt issuance costs (15,536)



—

Scheduled payments of debt (8,712)



(8,631)

Early payments of debt (828,121)



(259,590)

Principal payments on finance leases (21,807)



(19,270)

Proceeds from exercise of stock options 23,101



7,302

Purchase of Company common stock (29,574)



(228,866)

Payments of dividends (65,691)



(62,241)

Bank overdrafts and other 12,307



(8,820)

Net cash used in financing activities (79,770)



(210,116)

Effect of foreign currency on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 3,113



(2,133)

Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 43,561



(169,628)

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 207,584



340,601

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 251,145



$ 170,973



