29.03.2022 08:49:00
Service-oriented Canton Fair Welcomes Global Traders to Achieve Mutually Beneficial Cooperation
GUANGZHOU, China, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The biannual Canton Fair is always well awaited. The 131st Canton Fair will be ready soon.
As a trading event with the longest history in modern China, the Canton Fair has never been interrupted in the past 65 years, creating one after another "firsts" in the history of New China's foreign trade. The key to the success of the Canton Fair relates to its first-class services.
The service system of Canton Fair has become comprehensive and diversified since the Operation Department was established in 1999. A people-centered and customer-oriented approach has always been the core value and constant driver of the service work of the Canton Fair.
The prosperity of the Canton Fair owes much to its unchanged thoughtfulness and hospitality, shown by the upgrades and expansions of exhibition halls, the construction of a high-performance online platform, the ISO 9001 quality management system, and an operation management system that matches the state-of-the-art exhibition halls.
Enthusiastic staff can be easily found everywhere, whether you are in Certificate Service Center, Medical Service Station, Customs Supervised Warehouses, Restaurants, Exhibition Services Stations, Press Room, or Pearl River Promenade. They provide attentive services in helping with certificate affairs, offering advice about customs and logistics, and delivering other exhibition services.
Exhibitors who have attended the Canton Fair 15 times or more are eligible to be VIPs of the Overseas VIP Lounge to enjoy the VIP services such as identity verification, immunization information checking, business office, souvenir sets, meal vouchers, coffee vouchers, etc.
Since the 127th Canton Fair, the functions of the "cloud-based" Canton Fair platform have been improved. "The means of cloud-based display at Canton Fair is much diversified. Targeted and intelligent services such as targeted matchmaking, targeted marketing, and targeted push messaging make it more convenient and effective for enterprises to promote their products online", said the head of a Fujian-based manufacturer.
"China is opening up further to the world with the official signing of Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP). The Canton Fair is making efforts such as providing new and better exhibition services, so as to contribute to China's new development paradigm and the dual circulation", said Alan Liu, Deputy Director General of the Foreign Affairs Office of the Canton Fair.
Visit https://www.cantonfair.org.cn/en-US/register/index#/foreign-email for more opportunities.
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/service-oriented-canton-fair-welcomes-global-traders-to-achieve-mutually-beneficial-cooperation-301512471.html
SOURCE Canton Fair
