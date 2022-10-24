Service Partners Fuel Brazil’s Contact Center Transformation

Growing demand from Brazilian consumers for modern, omnichannel customer experiences has led many enterprises to move captive contact center operations to external service providers for transformation, according to a new research report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The 2022 ISG Provider Lens™ Contact Center — Customer Experience Services report for Brazil finds that customer experience is becoming a central focus of organizations in Brazil, as in other parts of the world. Competition to attract and satisfy customers online intensified as the COVID-19 pandemic led many consumers to engage with companies through an expanding range of digital channels.

"Customer engagement is becoming more vital to business goals and more measurable for comparisons among companies,” said Jan Erik Aase, partner and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. "Enterprises need to transform their digital capabilities in a challenging time, so many are turning to providers for help.”

While Brazil’s contact center industry is in line with worldwide trends and most global technology providers are well established, there is also a growing ecosystem of local providers, and most companies prefer solutions that combine global platforms and local development, ISG says.

One of the major challenges for contact centers in Brazil, as in other countries, is attracting and retaining skilled employees, the report says. Skills requirements have changed significantly in recent years, and contact centers increasingly need workers who know how to use new technologies to drive decision-making. Even though Brazil has a large, young, tech-savvy labor pool, competition for talent is tight.

To combat growing attrition, contact centers in Brazil are expanding work-from-home programs as part of the hybrid work strategy being adopted around the world since the pandemic, ISG says. This has increased cybersecurity requirements, especially after a record number of companies, including contact centers and outsourcers, were attacked in 2020 and 2021.

Enterprises also need to keep up with emerging technologies that are transforming contact centers, the report says. AI and analytics are becoming especially important for objectives such as creating more holistic experiences through speech and sentiment analytics and using bots for better customer service and agent experience.

"Contact center modernization and automation are growing in Brazil, along with the rest of the world,” Aase said. "Service providers often bring in the expertise that allows clients to compete.”

The report also explores other customer experience trends in Brazil, including the growth of social media in customer engagement and the importance of debt collection services to the contact center business.

The 2022 ISG Provider Lens™ Contact Center — Customer Experience Services report for Brazil evaluates the capabilities of 36 providers across five quadrants: Digital Operations, AI & Analytics, Work From Home Services, Social Media CX Services and Debt Collection Services.

The report names AeC and Atento as Leaders in all five quadrants. It names NEO, Sitel Group and Teleperformance as Leaders in four quadrants each and Algar Tech, AlmavivA and Connvert as Leaders in three quadrants each. Konecta, Pluris Mídia and Sercom are named as Leaders in two quadrants each. Callink, homeagent and Paschoalotto are named as Leaders in one quadrant each.

In addition, Concentrix and Grupo Services are named as Rising Stars — companies with a "promising portfolio” and "high future potential” by ISG’s definition — in two quadrants each. Intervalor and Kainos are named as Rising Stars in one quadrant each.

Customized versions of the report are available from AeC and Kainos.

The 2022 ISG Provider Lens™ Contact Center — Customer Experience Services report for Brazil is available to subscribers or for one-time purchase on this webpage.

About ISG Provider Lens™ Research

The ISG Provider Lens™ Quadrant research series is the only service provider evaluation of its kind to combine empirical, data-driven research and market analysis with the real-world experience and observations of ISG's global advisory team. Enterprises will find a wealth of detailed data and market analysis to help guide their selection of appropriate sourcing partners, while ISG advisors use the reports to validate their own market knowledge and make recommendations to ISG's enterprise clients. The research currently covers providers offering their services globally, across Europe, as well as in the U.S., Canada, Brazil, the U.K., France, Benelux, Germany, Switzerland, the Nordics, Australia and Singapore/Malaysia, with additional markets to be added in the future. For more information about ISG Provider Lens research, please visit this webpage.

A companion research series, the ISG Provider Lens Archetype reports, offer a first-of-its-kind evaluation of providers from the perspective of specific buyer types.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 800 clients, including more than 75 of the world’s top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry’s most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

