04.05.2022 15:33:00
Service Pro by MSI now compatible with Microsoft Azure Active Directory
MILWAUKEE, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Service Pro by MSI Data is pleased to announce the release of a strategic enhancement that will enable current and future customers who use Microsoft Azure's Active Directory in their IT environment. Single sign-on compatibility further galvanizes Service Pro's commitment to increasing the strength of the platform's security posture while providing a better experience for users."Service Pro users can seamlessly gain access without a separate password which will yield even more time saved"
Customers and prospects who use Microsoft Azure Active Directory as their IT user management system, can leverage their existing credentials to log in to Service Pro. "Service Pro users can seamlessly gain access without a separate password which will yield even more time saved" says Product Manager, Casey O'Brien.
About MSI: Located in Milwaukee, WI home of the 2021 NBA champions - the Bucks and home of Schlitz. Service Pro by MSI helps companies drive greater profitability for work orders in the equipment-centric field service industry. Visit https://www.msidata.com/ to learn more.
Press Contact:
Geoff Surkamer, geoff.surkamer@msidata.com
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/service-pro-by-msi-now-compatible-with-microsoft-azure-active-directory-301539663.html
SOURCE MSI Data
