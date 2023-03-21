ServiceMaster Restore® Levels Up Marketing with a Nostalgic New Campaign

ATLANTA, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ServiceMaster Restore® has launched its National 'Choose Your Champion' ad campaign encouraging residential insurance agents to 'level up' their policyholder satisfaction by recommending ServiceMaster Restore for disaster restoration services.

For more than 65 years, ServiceMaster Restore has held strong to its core value of providing restoration services with the utmost integrity, understanding, and crisis to resolution. Doing this, takes a battalion of 'Champions' working 24/7 to get every job right, every time for all clients.

Taking a creative, lighthearted approach to home restoration, the 'Choose Your Champion' campaign is housed as a retro video-game environment where a team of ServiceMaster 'Champions' play out winning scenarios across top residential damage categories that include water, fire, mold, and weather. Campaign visuals and messaging bring a respectful degree of levity to the traditionally serious restoration industry by using video game jargon and imagery, while simultaneously communicating in a manner that respects the serious reality of home disasters.

Diverse from previous ServiceMaster Restore marketing campaigns, the 'Choose Your Champion' Ad Campaign:

Extends the longevity and trust ServiceMaster Restore appreciates across its national and growing portfolio of residential insurance agencies who count on ServiceMaster Restore to deliver for their policyholders.

Spotlights that according to a recent J.D. Power study, insurance agents who recommended ServiceMaster Restore to their policyholders received a 22-point boost in customer satisfaction.

Approaches home restoration in a more lighthearted manner while reinstating the experience and excellence ServiceMaster Restore offers for disaster response.

Uses creative storytelling combined with the nostalgia of retro gaming moments to connect with insurance agents and their policyholders.

Highlights ServiceMaster Restore's core commitment and services at the heart of the creative, reiterating company tenure, excellence, and experience.

ServiceMaster Restore has an unwavering commitment to its customers and designed this campaign to reinforce it is dedicated to its clients and their success during the most pressing of times. This campaign reveals a new and lighter side to the company's traditional marketing campaign strategy, but one that remains aligned with its core values of 65 years.

'Choose Your Champion' is launching across the U.S. and has come to life through a fully integrated marketing strategy that includes distribution of 100+ campaign images and other assets via top social media channels, online and web banners, and print and digital assets. Anchored in the fundamentals of the ServiceMaster Restore brand, the national campaign offers graphics based in a 16-bit pixel style that evoke a sense of nostalgia and imagery, all while positioning ServiceMaster Restore as playful but responsibly serious in its core business commitments.

About ServiceMaster Restore:

With approximately 2,000 franchised and licensed locations around the world, ServiceMaster Restore and ServiceMaster Recovery Management (SRM) serve customers through a global network of franchises available 24/7/365 to provide residential and commercial restoration services resulting from damage caused by water, fire, smoke, or mold. SRM is the large-scale commercial catastrophic disaster restoration unit of ServiceMaster Restore. ServiceMaster Restore is a business unit of Atlanta-based ServiceMaster Brands, a leading provider of essential residential and commercial services. More information can be found at servicemasterrestore.com.

