|
17.03.2022 16:08:00
ServiceNow adds incident response platform to SaaS portfolio
ServiceNow has added an incident management platform to its software-as-a-service (SaaS) portfolio. Lightstep Incident Response is based on the Lightstep observability platform ServiceNow acquired last year and gives devops teams access to tools that enable them to quickly determine the root cause of incidents via a self-service portal. ServiceNow said the new platform allows developers and site reliability engineers (SRE) to reduce downtime by arming them with the service context and automation to effectively respond to incidents such as software bugs, power outages, or downed networks.RJ Jainendra, vice president and general manager of emerging businesses at ServiceNow, stated: “What we’re hearing from developers and SREs is that eliminating ‘context switch’—flipping between observability, on‑call, collaboration, and incident management tools—would reduce human errors and speed up response times. With Lightstep Incident Response, we are providing teams with a single platform that orchestrates on‑call escalation, alert grouping, incident analysis, and remediation, while seamlessly integrating with collaboration and incident management tools to eliminate context switch and resolve incidents with speed.”To read this article in full, please click here
