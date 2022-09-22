ServiceNow Enhances Now Platform Tokyo Release with Even More Features to Accelerate the ROI of Tech Investments

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the leading digital workflow company making the world work better for everyone, today announced additional new solutions as part of its Now Platform Tokyo release to help organizations accelerate the value of technology investments. In addition to the Enterprise Asset Management, Supplier Lifecycle Management, and ESG Management innovations announced yesterday, ServiceNow is releasing new Telecom and Enterprise Legal Solutions that are purpose-built around the pain points of those audiences.

From heightened customer expectations of telecom service providers to under-resourced legal teams looking to improve efficiency and productivity while cutting costs, ServiceNow is aiding organizations in any industry who want to rely on technology to help create tangible business outcomes fast. New solutions empower communication service providers to easily manage network resources and quickly deploy new services, and legal teams to accelerate investigations and issues so they can support their organizations and mitigate risk.

"Speed is essential to driving business growth. Leaders can no longer afford to experiment with one-off solutions and instead are turning towards proven platforms that deliver the results they expect and need at a speed that is essential in today’s business environment,” said Pablo Stern, SVP of IT workflow products at ServiceNow. "With our latest Now Platform release, we are bringing even more solutions to help organizations across every industry unlock the full value of technology investments. So they can save money, make money, and increase compliance and risk management in the current complex landscape.”

The Now Platform Tokyo release seamlessly connects disparate systems, breaks down silos and simplifies complexity everywhere to accelerate return on digital investments. Tokyo solutions that accelerate business value include industry-specific features as well as those to help the C-suite make informed, sustainable decisions:

Telecom Network Inventory (TNI) helps communications service providers (CSPs) plan and manage networks with service delivery, care, and assurance in mind, all on one platform. When combined with the full power of ServiceNow’s Telecom product portfolio, workflows can be automated throughout the service lifecycle—across customers, operations, and partner ecosystem—to optimize investments, drive operational efficiency, and fuel growth.

helps communications service providers (CSPs) plan and manage networks with service delivery, care, and assurance in mind, all on one platform. When combined with the full power of ServiceNow’s Telecom product portfolio, workflows can be automated throughout the service lifecycle—across customers, operations, and partner ecosystem—to optimize investments, drive operational efficiency, and fuel growth. Legal Investigations creates an efficient and secure method for enterprise legal teams to manage sensitive internal complaints fast on a single platform. The Legal Investigations app digitizes actions including the submissions, interview, evidence collection, and status and reporting processes.

creates an efficient and secure method for enterprise legal teams to manage sensitive internal complaints fast on a single platform. The Legal Investigations app digitizes actions including the submissions, interview, evidence collection, and status and reporting processes. Supplier Lifecycle Management (SLM) empowers organizations to transform traditionally high-effort supplier engagements that live in email and spreadsheets into modern, digital experiences, enabling teams to reduce operating costs and refocus talent on building a more resilient, diverse, and high-quality supply base. With SLM, suppliers leverage self-service experiences to get help, deflecting common inquiries into the respective teams.

empowers organizations to transform traditionally high-effort supplier engagements that live in email and spreadsheets into modern, digital experiences, enabling teams to reduce operating costs and refocus talent on building a more resilient, diverse, and high-quality supply base. With SLM, suppliers leverage self-service experiences to get help, deflecting common inquiries into the respective teams. Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) automates the full lifecycle of physical business assets from planning to retirement for industries such as healthcare, financial services, retail, manufacturing, and public sector. The solution helps reduce costs, mitigate risks, and improve strategic planning with visibility into the entire enterprise asset estate. Additionally, it optimizes inventory levels for the business and operates stockrooms efficiently to better leverage existing assets and maximize asset life.

automates the full lifecycle of physical business assets from planning to retirement for industries such as healthcare, financial services, retail, manufacturing, and public sector. The solution helps reduce costs, mitigate risks, and improve strategic planning with visibility into the entire enterprise asset estate. Additionally, it optimizes inventory levels for the business and operates stockrooms efficiently to better leverage existing assets and maximize asset life. Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Management has been enhanced to allow companies to establish and document ESG goals and KPIs, track performance, collect and validate audit-ready data, and create disclosures that align with major ESG reporting frameworks, in a single end-to-end solution. Key capabilities include carbon accounting to calculate greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, and an innovative user experience that helps companies efficiently meet increasing requests for ESG data.

What customers are saying about the Now Platform Tokyo release

King’s Hawaiian

"At King’s Hawaiian, we are consistently striving for excellence in our interactions with each other and our approach to all aspects of our operations,” said Soo-Jin Behrstock, King’s Hawaiian chief information officer. "This includes managing and simplifying an increasingly complex supply chain. We will begin with indirect purchasing and finish with direct purchasing within the supply chain lifecycle in the future. With ServiceNow’s new Supplier Lifecycle management solution, we’ll be able to strengthen our supplier relationships and our employees will be empowered to make better business decisions through easy access to compliance, risk, and performance data across the supplier lifecycle.”

NTT DATA Corporation

"At NTT DATA Corporation, advancing environmental, social, and governance (ESG) goals is a key priority,” said Tomoyuki Azuma, head of ServiceNow business at NTT DATA Corporation. "Having partnered with ServiceNow to enable AI-powered, end-to-end workflow management, we have seen how ServiceNow capabilities can accelerate key business initiatives across industry verticals. Building on the success of that partnership, we are excited to leverage ServiceNow’s new ESG Management solution as we continue our path to create a more sustainable future and find ambitious solutions that can scale and evolve over time.”

KPMG

"ServiceNow Legal Service Delivery epitomizes time to value,” said Aaron Purcell, managing director, KPMG. "Leveraging out-of-the-box capabilities helped KPMG realize our legal transformation vision faster, increasing productivity and efficiency across the organization while also helping our own clients transform. The addition of Legal Investigations will help drive productivity and efficiency while bringing down cost and risk, which is critical for legal teams being asked to do more with less, work faster, and protect the company brand.”

Availability

The Now Platform Tokyo release is generally available today.

Additional information:

Watch a demo on: Telecom Network Inventory Supplier Lifecycle Management Enterprise Asset Management ESG Management

ServiceNow’s Chief Operations Officer, CJ Desai, shares additional insights and innovations in his blog.

Read thoughts from ServiceNow’s Senior Vice President of the Now Platform, Jon Sigler, on how these new innovations benefit customers here.

