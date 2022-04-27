|
ServiceNow, Inc. Q1 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates
(RTTNews) - ServiceNow, Inc. (NOW) announced earnings for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line came in at $75 million, or $0.37 per share. This compares with $82 million, or $0.41 per share, in last year's first quarter.
Excluding items, ServiceNow, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $352 million or $1.73 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.70 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 26.5% to $1.72 billion from $1.36 billion last year.
ServiceNow, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q1): $75 Mln. vs. $82 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.37 vs. $0.41 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.70 -Revenue (Q1): $1.72 Bln vs. $1.36 Bln last year.
