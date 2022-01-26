ServiceNow, Inc. Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - ServiceNow, Inc. (NOW) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $26 million, or $0.13 per share. This compares with $17 million, or $0.08 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, ServiceNow, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $296 million or $1.46 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.43 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 28.8% to $1.61 billion from $1.25 billion last year.

ServiceNow, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $26 Mln. vs. $17 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.13 vs. $0.08 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.43 -Revenue (Q4): $1.61 Bln vs. $1.25 Bln last year.