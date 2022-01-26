26.01.2022 22:25:17

ServiceNow, Inc. Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - ServiceNow, Inc. (NOW) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $26 million, or $0.13 per share. This compares with $17 million, or $0.08 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, ServiceNow, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $296 million or $1.46 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.43 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 28.8% to $1.61 billion from $1.25 billion last year.

ServiceNow, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $26 Mln. vs. $17 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.13 vs. $0.08 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.43 -Revenue (Q4): $1.61 Bln vs. $1.25 Bln last year.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu ServiceNow Incmehr Nachrichten