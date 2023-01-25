25.01.2023 22:31:14

ServiceNow, Inc. Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - ServiceNow, Inc. (NOW) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $150 million, or $0.74 per share. This compares with $26 million, or $0.13 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, ServiceNow, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $464 million or $2.28 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.02 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 20.5% to $1.94 billion from $1.61 billion last year.

ServiceNow, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $150 Mln. vs. $26 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.74 vs. $0.13 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.02 -Revenue (Q4): $1.94 Bln vs. $1.61 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $1,990 - $2,000 Mln

