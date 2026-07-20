ServiceNow Aktie
WKN DE: A1JX4P / ISIN: US81762P1021
|
20.07.2026 21:26:00
ServiceNow Is Down 51% as Wall Street Bets AI Will Gut Its Business. July 22 Will Show Who's Right.
The market has spent 2026 betting that generative artificial intelligence (AI) will hollow out enterprise software, and few large companies wear that bet more visibly than ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW). Shares trade near $103 as of this writing, down about 51% from their 52-week high of $210.20.The sell-off has come even as the company's reported growth has barely wobbled.That sets up an unusually clean experiment. On Wednesday, July 22, after the market closes, ServiceNow reports second-quarter results. If the AI-disruption thesis is right, the damage should be starting to show up in the numbers by now. If it's wrong, the stock is trading at a steep discount for no good reason.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu ServiceNow Inc
|
16.07.26
|S&P 500-Titel ServiceNow-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein Investment in ServiceNow von vor einem Jahr eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
14.07.26
|Kurssturz bei IBM: Schwache Zahlen drücken auch Aktien von ServiceNow, Microsoft & Co. (dpa-AFX)
|
14.07.26
|Freundlicher Handel: S&P 500 notiert zum Start des Dienstagshandels im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
13.07.26
|Dell, Marvell, AMD, Alibaba, ServiceNow, Mercadolibre - Charttechnik mit Harald Weygand (NewsTool)
|
13.07.26
|Dell, Marvell, AMD, Alibaba, ServiceNow, Mercadolibre - Charttechnik mit Harald Weygand (NewsTool)
|
09.07.26
|S&P 500-Titel ServiceNow-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Investition in ServiceNow von vor 10 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
07.07.26
|Erste Schätzungen: ServiceNow legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
|
02.07.26
|S&P 500-Wert ServiceNow-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein ServiceNow-Investment von vor 5 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)