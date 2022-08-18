Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
18.08.2022 13:30:00

ServiceNow Just Gave SaaS Investors a Green Light

When it comes to software-as-a-service businesses (SaaS), few have been more successful than ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW). Its software helps organize IT workflows across all business segments, creating a seamless interface for employees and customers.The stock has been a stalwart over its public company life, returning nearly 2,000% from its IPO price. Does the business have enough room to continue growing? Or has it reached its full potential? Let's dig in.To expand on ServiceNow's offerings, it is all about making IT workflows more efficient. With businesses utilizing multiple software and hardware products, it's easy for something to go wrong. And when something inevitably goes wrong, it's usually not an easy fix. However, ServiceNow's software allows its customers to predict issues and also minimize the impact when something goes wrong due to response automation. Continue reading
