ServiceNow Named a Leader in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Enterprise Agile Planning Tools for Second Consecutive Year

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the leading digital workflow company making the world work better for everyone, has been named a Leader in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Agile Planning (EAP) Tools. This is the fourth consecutive year that ServiceNow was recognized for its Strategic Portfolio Management solution (formerly known as IT Business Management) and second straight year positioned as a Leader.

Built on the Now Platform, ServiceNow Strategic Portfolio Management delivers business agility, enabling organizations to plan, align, deliver, and track business outcomes across different systems within the enterprise. With new out-of-the-box support for Scaled Agile frameworks like SAFe, ServiceNow Strategic Portfolio Management leverages a single platform with a one data model, one architecture design, to help ensure all stakeholders and investments are aligned to customer value, no matter what methodologies teams use to deliver work (Agile, traditional, and hybrid).

"Over the last 18 months we have seen more and more of our customers leveraging Strategic Portfolio Management, in and outside of IT, to empower their organizations to translate strategy into outcomes that drive business value,” said Yoav Boaz, General Manager of Strategic Portfolio Management business unit at ServiceNow. "We believe being recognized by Gartner as a Leader for our work in Enterprise Agile Planning for the second consecutive year speaks volumes to what our Strategic Portfolio Management solution can deliver for organizations looking to remain agile in a constantly changing world.”

According to Gartner, "Enterprise agile is a steadily growing mainstream practice. Organizations adopting enterprise agile development are challenged to coordinate the work of multiple agile teams and adapt their governance and leadership processes to support agile methodologies. EAP tools help with this by providing increased visibility into the delivery of work.” 1

Key features of ServiceNow Strategic Portfolio Management include:

Alignment Planner Workspace – Roadmap Planning: Capturing strategies and goals to understand if they are meeting or exceeding strategic objectives. Connecting work to strategy by creating a unified experience for product portfolio managers to assess and plan demands, features and epics, across different planning hierarchies.

Capturing strategies and goals to understand if they are meeting or exceeding strategic objectives. Connecting work to strategy by creating a unified experience for product portfolio managers to assess and plan demands, features and epics, across different planning hierarchies. Agile Development 2.0 Scrum Program Boards: Enabling multiple Agile teams to work more collaboratively to achieve common outcomes. Delivering Agile, traditional, and hybrid work effectively helping to ensure achievement of strategic goals.

Enabling multiple Agile teams to work more collaboratively to achieve common outcomes. Delivering Agile, traditional, and hybrid work effectively helping to ensure achievement of strategic goals. Demand Management Dashboard: Enabling organizations to determine what work should be done to achieve the desired business outcomes. Centralizing strategic requests from the business to IT and automating the steps in the investment decision process.

1 Gartner, Inc., "Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Agile Planning Tools,” Bill Blosen, Mike West, Deacon D.K Wan, Akis Sklavounakis, Keith Mann, Hassan Ennaciri, Sarah Davies, April 25, 2022.

