ServiceNow Releases 2022 Global Impact Report, Ties Executive Compensation to Environmental and Diversity Goals

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the leading digital workflow company making the world work better for everyone, today announced the release of its second annual Global Impact Report. The 2022 report details how ServiceNow has accelerated its environmental, social, and governance (ESG) progress year-over-year; notes that executive compensation is now tied to certain environmental and diversity goals; and highlights future plans.

"ServiceNow has committed the full power of its people and platform to sustain our planet, create equitable opportunity, act with integrity, and be a catalyst for others as they pursue their own ESG goals,” said ServiceNow CFO Gina Mastantuono. "My mission is to ensure ESG underpins our strategy, decision making framework, and culture. In times of change, challenge, and opportunity, we must exemplify responsible business leadership now and for decades to come."

As a purpose-driven company committed to long-term value creation, ServiceNow has made ESG a strategic imperative across the organization. With digital experiences that make work flow across the complex ESG landscape, ServiceNow is making progress and driving sustained impact for stakeholders and the planet. ServiceNow is proud to commit to continued development of ESG solutions on the ServiceNow Platform and to deliver customers a carbon neutral cloud in 2022. With this commitment, all applications on the ServiceNow Platform will be carbon neutral.

Year-over-year ESG progress has accelerated

The 2022 Global Impact Report includes highlights from the past year. In 2021, ServiceNow:

Launched an integrated ESG Command Center solution, including the ESG Management product to help customers achieve their ESG goals

Achieved 100% renewable electricity, carbon neutrality, and approval for ServiceNow’s near-term science-based targets by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi)

Committed to Net Zero by 2030

Tied executive compensation to environmental and diversity goals

Developed a new employee value proposition (the "People Pact”) aligning the company’s people strategy to its business strategy

Continued to achieve systematic pay equity

Made progress in representation across three categories: Black or African American, Hispanic or Latinx, and women in leadership (directors and above)

Fully distributed ServiceNow’s $100 million Racial Equity Fund in 10 regions across the US

Allocated more than $10 million in community cash donations (grants & corporate match and rewards)

Increased employee volunteerism participation by 3x

Developed a European Union (EU)-based solution for customers who would prefer to have EU-hosted data handled within EU borders

Achieved 99.995% average uptime

Looking ahead

ServiceNow remains committed to furthering its global impact and addressing the challenges and opportunities ahead. As outlined in the 2022 Global Impact Report, ServiceNow expects to:

Continue to develop ESG solutions on the ServiceNow Platform to help address customers’ risks and opportunities

Provide ServiceNow customers with a carbon neutral cloud in 2022

Develop the roadmap for 2026 near-term SBTi targets, with a specific focus on supply chain engagement and responsible procurement

Complete a $1 million, two-year commitment to support decarbonization through non-profit partnerships

Deliver a new enterprise-wide strategic workforce plan and location strategy that focuses on underserved communities and establishes a strong foundation for growth and scale

Deliver a new global diversity, equity, and inclusion framework and amplify impact in and through ServiceNow’s business

Accelerate ServiceNow’s impact in communities by increasing corporate donations, employee volunteerism and giving participation, and scaling the NextGen Professionals digital skills program

ServiceNow’s voluntary environmental, social, and governance reporting is informed by the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) and Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Software and IT Services standards. ServiceNow also aligns to the Taskforce on Climate-related Financial Disclosure (TCFD), and the UN Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs). The company’s greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, purchased and generated renewable energy, purchased carbon offsets, and net emissions were verified by Apex, a third party, in accordance with ISO 14064-3.

Additional Information:

Learn more about ServiceNow’s global impact program and hear additional insights from ServiceNow Chief Financial Officer Gina Mastantuono

Second annual Global Impact Report 2022

Global Impact ESG Fact Sheet 2022

Workflow Quarterly – The ESG Issue

Fifth annual Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Report 2022

Use of Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements” about the expectations, beliefs, plans, intentions and strategies relating to ServiceNow’s global impact vision. Such forward-looking statements include information concerning ServiceNow’s ESG strategy relating to future operations, potential growth opportunities, and plans and objectives of management. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts and can be identified by terms such as "anticipates,” "believes,” "could,” "seeks,” "estimates,” "targets,” "expects,” "intends,” "may,” "plans,” "potential,” "predicts,” "prospects,” "projects,” "should,” "will,” "would,” or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on potentially inaccurate assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected or implied by the forward-looking statements. If any such risks or uncertainties materialize or if any of the assumptions prove incorrect, our results could differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements we make. We undertake no obligation, and do not intend, to update the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in any forward-looking statements include, without limitation, changes in global economic and climate conditions; changes in the environmental and climate-related regulatory landscapes; and unexpected delays, difficulties, and expenses in executing against the goals and commitments announced herein. Further information on factors that could affect our financial and other results is included in the filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) makes the world work better for everyone. Our cloud-based platform and solutions help digitize and unify organizations so that they can find smarter, faster, better ways to make work flow. So employees and customers can be more connected, more innovative, and more agile. And we can all create the future we imagine. The world works with ServiceNowTM. For more information, visit: www.servicenow.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220422005090/en/