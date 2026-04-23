ServiceNow Aktie
WKN DE: A1JX4P / ISIN: US81762P1021
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23.04.2026 06:15:00
ServiceNow Reveals a New Challenge From the Iran War: Deal Delays
The war in Iran has roiled markets over the last two months for a wide range of reasons.Oil and fertilizer prices have spiked in response to Iran's closing of the Strait of Hormuz, driving up energy prices and making an increase in food prices likely as well. Higher prices for those goods threaten the global economy, and could even tip it into a recession. Earlier in the war, there seemed to be a chance of it spreading into a regional conflict, and there's still uncertainty around how and when it will end, as it's unclear if the current ceasefire will hold.However, ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) just added another concern for investors in its latest earnings report, as the software-as-a-service (SaaS) leader said that delays in closing large government deals in the Middle East weighed on first-quarter revenue growth. The stock fell 12% after hours on Wednesday. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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