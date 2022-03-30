ServiceNow Secures U.S. Department of Defense Impact Level-5 Provisional Authorization

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the leading digital workflow company making the world work better for everyone, announced today that the ServiceNow National Security Cloud (NSC) offering obtained a U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) Impact Level 5 (IL5) Provisional Authorization. This makes the ServiceNow NSC one of the few software-as-a-service and platform-as-a-service (SaaS/PaaS) offerings built and authorized to meet the rigorous Department of Defense Cloud Computing Security Requirements Guide at Impact Level 5.

The IL5 Provisional Authorization will accelerate the DOD’s digital transformation, as it enables the DOD, its mission partners and select federal agencies to move highly sensitive data, including Controlled Unclassified Information and Unclassified National Security Systems, to ServiceNow cloud-based solutions hosted on Microsoft Azure Government.

"Since forming a strategic alliance with Microsoft in 2018, ServiceNow has empowered the DOD to modernize its digital infrastructure and meet other mission-critical objectives, such as driving efficiency and delivering better experiences for employees,” said Steve Walters, Vice President of Federal Sales, ServiceNow. "Validating our commitment to meeting greater security compliance standards, the IL5 Provisional Authorization makes it easier for customers across the DOD to achieve mission objectives fast, and address critical issues impacting their organization, from navigating the new world of work to maximizing talent retention and engagement.”

Through its IL5 Provisional Authorization, NSC provides federal agencies with 430 security controls, enabling them to better manage, process and safeguard their data. This authorization for NSC expands ServiceNow’s growing portfolio of services that are tailored for the U.S. public sector, which already includes the Government Community Cloud (GCC) cloud service offering. GCC possesses both a FedRAMP High Provisional Authority to Operate (P-ATO) and a DoD IL4 PA as well.

"There is an enormous opportunity for customers—including in the national security sector—to apply the power of the cloud to become more efficient and responsive,” said Rick Wagner, President, Microsoft Federal. "Our collaboration combines ServiceNow’s expertise in digital workflows with Microsoft Azure, our trusted cloud, so that customers can accelerate their digital transformation, while meeting ever evolving security and compliance threat landscapes.”

ServiceNow continues to be committed to customer information security and data privacy requirements. For more information on IL5 as well as our other global certifications such as Australia IRAP protected and ServiceNow hosted on Azure regions in Singapore, visit the Regulated Industries page and our ServiceNow Trust and Compliance Center.

For more information on plans to help reshape the future of federal government work, check out a recap of ServiceNow’s involvement at this year’s Federal Forum.

Use of Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements” about the expectations, beliefs, plans, intentions and strategies relating to ServiceNow National Security Cloud and obtaining IL5 Provision Authorization. Such forward-looking statements include statements regarding product capabilities and offerings and expected benefits to ServiceNow and customers. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on potentially inaccurate assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected or implied by the forward-looking statements. If any such risks or uncertainties materialize or if any of the assumptions prove incorrect, our results could differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements we make. We undertake no obligation, and do not intend, to update the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in any forward-looking statements include, without limitation, (i) unexpected delays, difficulties, and expenses in the acceleration of the DOD’s digital transformation and (ii) changes in the U.S. regulatory landscape related to conducting business with the U.S. government. Further information on factors that could affect our financial and other results is included in the filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.

