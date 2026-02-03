ServiceNow Aktie
WKN DE: A1JX4P / ISIN: US81762P1021
|
03.02.2026 10:16:00
ServiceNow Shares Slip Despite Strong AI Growth. Should Investors Buy the Dip on the Stock?
The software-as-a-service (SaaS) sector has been in the dumps, and right now, these companies can do no right in the eyes of investors. ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) became the latest example of this, with its shares plunging despite reporting strong fourth-quarter results and issuing upbeat guidance.ServiceNow is pivoting to be an artificial intelligence (AI) first company, and its generative AI suite of solutions, Now Assist, continues to be a growth driver, reaching a $600 million annual contract value (ACV). It will look to grow to over $1 billion by the end of 2026. Meanwhile, it is in the process of acquiring AI cybersecurity companies Armis and Veza to help tie security and AI capabilities together. With its AI Control Tower platform, it is also looking to become an orchestration platform for agentic AI. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Analysen zu ServiceNow Inc
