ServiceNow To Acquire Armis For $7.75 Bln
(RTTNews) - ServiceNow (NOW), a cloud-based solution for digital workflows provider, Tuesday announced that it has agreed to acquire Armis, a cyber company, for $7.75 billion in cash.
Armis manages cyber risk across the full attack surface in IT, operational technology (OT), medical devices, and other environments for companies, governments, and critical infrastructure globally and this deal is expected to expand ServiceNow's security workflow offerings.
Together, ServiceNow and Armis will create a unified, end-to-end security exposure and operations stack that can see, decide, and act across the entire technology footprint by connecting real-time asset discovery, threat intelligence, and risk prioritization with automated remediation and response workflows, the company said in a statement.
ServiceNow expects to fund the transaction through a combination of cash and debt and the deal is surmised to close in the second half of 2026.
In pre-market activity, NOW shares were trading at $156.56, down 0.06% on the New York Stock Exchange.
