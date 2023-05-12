|
12.05.2023 15:04:24
ServiceNow To Buy AI-Powered G2K Platform For Undisclosed Sum
(RTTNews) - ServiceNow, Inc. (NOW), a software provider for digital workflow management, announced on Friday that it has signed a deal to buy artificial intelligence or AI-powered platform G2K to serve retail and other industries.
Financial terms of the transaction, which is expected to be closed in the third quarter, were not disclosed.
Karel van der Poel, Senior Vice President at ServiceNow, said: "…This acquisition allows ServiceNow to create even greater simplicity and efficiency for our customers' growing needs across any industry, from manufacturing and supply chain to transportation and entertainment."
The acquirer has plans to develop an AI-powered end-to-end workflow solution with G2K's technology for the retail industry, with the flexibility to apply to other industries like transportation, healthcare, entertainment, and manufacturing in the future.
Munich-headquartered G2K's technology helps retailers connect real-time data across storefronts and other physical spaces and uses AI to translate that data into insights that allow organizations to take action.
Founded in 2013, G2K employs over 200 people across Berlin, Cairo, Dubai, and Mexico.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu ServiceNow Incmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu ServiceNow Incmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|ServiceNow Inc
|413,40
|-0,02%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht etwas tiefer ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt im Plus -- Wall Street schwach -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich vor dem Wochenende letztlich mit leichten Verlusten. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegte sich derweil in der Gewinnzone. An der Wall Street geht es am Freitag abwärts. In Fernost fanden die Märkte am Freitag keine gemeinsame Richtung.