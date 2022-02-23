|
23.02.2022 15:00:00
ServiceNow to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences
ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) today announced that it will have executives present at two upcoming investor conferences.
These include:
- ServiceNow Chief Operating Officer Chirantan "CJ” Desai will participate in a fireside chat at the JMP Securities 2022 Technology Conference at The Ritz-Carlton Hotel, San Francisco on Monday, March 7 at 3:30 pm PT. Individuals may access the live webcast of the presentation here.
- ServiceNow Chief Financial Officer Gina Mastantuono will participate in a fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley 2022 Technology, Media & Telecom Conference at the Palace Hotel, San Francisco on Wednesday, March 9 at 3:00 pm PT. Individuals may access the live webcast of the presentation here.
The live webcasts will be accessible on the investor relations section of the ServiceNow website at http://investors.servicenow.com and archived on the ServiceNow site for a period of 30 days.
About ServiceNow
ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) makes the world work better for everyone. Our cloud-based platform and solutions help digitize and unify organizations so that they can find smarter, faster, better ways to make work flow. So employees and customers can be more connected, more innovative, and more agile. And we can all create the future we imagine. The world works with ServiceNowTM. For more information, visit: www.servicenow.com.
© 2022 ServiceNow, Inc. All rights reserved. ServiceNow, the ServiceNow logo, Now, and other ServiceNow marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of ServiceNow, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. Other company names, product names, and logos may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220223005036/en/
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu ServiceNow Incmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu ServiceNow Incmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|ServiceNow Inc
|487,10
|0,47%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUkraine-Konflikt bleibt im Fokus: US-Börsen sacken bis Börsenschluss ab -- ATX letztlich mit Verlusten -- DAX leichter -- Asiatische Börsen zum Handelsende im Plus - Nikkei wegen Feiertag geschlossen
Der heimische und auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt gaben am Mittwoch nach. Die US-Börsen verbuchten zur Wochenmitte kräftige Abschläge. An den Börsen in Asien ging es am Mittwoch moderat nach oben.