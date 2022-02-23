23.02.2022 15:00:00

ServiceNow to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) today announced that it will have executives present at two upcoming investor conferences.

These include:

  • ServiceNow Chief Operating Officer Chirantan "CJ” Desai will participate in a fireside chat at the JMP Securities 2022 Technology Conference at The Ritz-Carlton Hotel, San Francisco on Monday, March 7 at 3:30 pm PT. Individuals may access the live webcast of the presentation here.
  • ServiceNow Chief Financial Officer Gina Mastantuono will participate in a fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley 2022 Technology, Media & Telecom Conference at the Palace Hotel, San Francisco on Wednesday, March 9 at 3:00 pm PT. Individuals may access the live webcast of the presentation here.

The live webcasts will be accessible on the investor relations section of the ServiceNow website at http://investors.servicenow.com and archived on the ServiceNow site for a period of 30 days.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) makes the world work better for everyone. Our cloud-based platform and solutions help digitize and unify organizations so that they can find smarter, faster, better ways to make work flow. So employees and customers can be more connected, more innovative, and more agile. And we can all create the future we imagine. The world works with ServiceNowTM. For more information, visit: www.servicenow.com.

