|
25.08.2022 17:00:00
ServiceNow to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) today announced that it will attend and have executives present at three upcoming investor conferences. These include:
- ServiceNow Chief Financial Officer, Gina Mastantuono, will participate in a fireside chat at Deutsche Bank’s 2022 Technology Conference on Thursday, September 1 at 11:00 a.m. PT. Individuals may access the live webcast of the presentation here.
- ServiceNow Chief Financial Officer, Gina Mastantuono, will participate in a fireside chat at Citi’s 2022 Global Technology Conference on Thursday, September 8 at 11:30 a.m. PT. Individuals may access the live webcast of the presentation here.
- ServiceNow President and Chief Executive Officer, Bill McDermott, will present at the 2022 Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference on Wednesday, September 14 at 1:15 p.m. PT. Individuals may access the live webcast of the presentation here.
The live webcasts will be accessible on the investor relations section of the ServiceNow website at http://investors.servicenow.com and archived on the ServiceNow site for a period of 30 days.
About ServiceNow
ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) makes the world work better for everyone. Our cloud-based platform and solutions help digitize and unify organizations so that they can find smarter, faster, better ways to make work flow. So employees and customers can be more connected, more innovative, and more agile. And we can all create the future we imagine. The world works with ServiceNowTM. For more information, visit: www.servicenow.com.
© 2022 ServiceNow, Inc. All rights reserved. ServiceNow, the ServiceNow logo, Now, and other ServiceNow marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of ServiceNow, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. Other company names, product names, and logos may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220825005253/en/
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu ServiceNow Incmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu ServiceNow Incmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|ServiceNow Inc
|462,05
|0,87%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerPowell-Rede und EZB verunsichern die Märkte: US-Börsen schließen tief im Minus -- ATX und DAX beenden Handelswoche deutlich tiefer -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt konnte seine anfänglichen Gewinne am Freitag nicht halten und schloss deutlich unterhalb der Nulllinie. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt ging ebenfalls deutlich tiefer aus dem Handel. Die Wall Street bewegte sich am Freitag nach Powells Rede auf tiefrotem Terrain. An den Märkten in Fernost waren zum Wochenausklang gemischte Vorzeichen zu sehen.