10.11.2022 17:00:00
ServiceNow to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) today announced that it will attend and have executives present at three upcoming investor conferences. These include:
- ServiceNow Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Bill McDermott will present at 2022 RBC Capital Markets Global Technology, Internet, Media and Telecommunications Conference on Tuesday, November 15 at 8:45 a.m. PT. Individuals may access the live webcast of the presentation here.
- ServiceNow Chief Operating Officer CJ Desai will participate in a fireside chat at Credit Suisse 26th Annual Technology Conference on Wednesday, November 30, at 1:20 p.m. PT.
- ServiceNow Chief Financial Officer Gina Mastantuono will participate in a fireside chat at Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference on Thursday, December 8 at 3:30 p.m. PT.
The live webcasts will be accessible on the investor relations section of the ServiceNow website at https://www.servicenow.com/company/investor-relations/events.html and archived on the ServiceNow site for a period of 30 days.
About ServiceNow
ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) makes the world work better for everyone. Our cloud-based platform and solutions help digitize and unify organizations so that they can find smarter, faster, better ways to make work flow. So employees and customers can be more connected, more innovative, and more agile. And we can all create the future we imagine. The world works with ServiceNowTM. For more information, visit: www.servicenow.com.
