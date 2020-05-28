ServiceNow Transforms Partner Programs to Help Industries Prepare for a New Way of Working

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the leading digital workflow company making work, work better for people, today announced expanded partner programs and industry-aligned solutions. These programs will empower its Global Partner Ecosystem to grow with ServiceNow and accelerate customers’ digital transformation as they help companies adjust to the way we will work in the future. The new programs and solutions will be highlighted at ServiceNow’s Global Partner Ecosystem Summit today, as part of the company’s Knowledge 2020 Digital Experience.

"The way people work is changing and the way that companies engage customers is driving a new era of employee and customer experiences,” said David M. Parsons, ServiceNow Senior Vice President of Global Alliances and Channel. "Now more than ever, ServiceNow’s industry and workflow capabilities paired with partners’ industry experience can help customers of all sizes and across all industries make work, work better for people.”

Highlights of ServiceNow’s new global partner programs and solutions include the following.

ServiceNow Partner Industry Solutions

Unveiled today, ServiceNow Partner Industry Solutions is a new marketplace that showcases partner solutions designed to address the industry-specific workflow and digital transformation needs of our joint customers. The showcase will enable partners to drive differentiation, champion their industry expertise, and unlock new growth opportunities by reaching ServiceNow’s customers across the globe.

Inaugural partners offering ServiceNow Industry Partner Solutions include Accenture, Atos, Deloitte, DXC Technology, Ernst & Young LLP (EY), and KPMG. Solution highlights from inaugural partners include:

Accenture will continue to build telecommunications solutions that enable clients to run mission critical services uninterrupted.

Atos Quality Inspection enables Manufacturing companies to apply new automation, artificial intelligence, and machine-learning technologies to perform cost-effective and reliable quality inspections.

Deloitte will provide banks with a bespoke Complaints Management solution as well as a timely Small Business Administration Paycheck Protection Program (SBA PPP) Forgiveness Solution built on the NOW platform.

KPMG will provide Powered Enterprise Service Management capabilities with specific tailoring for industries including State and Local, Healthcare, and Manufacturing. KPMG’s Physician Onboarding & Credentialing solution will help clients efficiently process credentialing, privileging, and enrollment tasks required for physicians to begin providing patient care.

ServiceNow Partner Industry Solutions are expected to be available in the second half of 2020.

Built on Now

ServiceNow also launched the Built on Now program, a new app monetization framework that enables partners to build, test, certify, distribute, and sell digital workflows for the Now Platform, at scale, through the ServiceNow Store, OEM PaaS, and Service Provider (SP) channels. Partners can leverage the Built on Now designation to differentiate offerings and will be able to better showcase their specific areas of expertise and drive customers to solutions built on the Now Platform.

At launch, more than 70 Built on Now native app solutions are available. Highlights include:

DXC Corporate Incident Response application helps companies quickly and proactively identify, address, and manage important non-IT corporate incidents, such as those related to facilities, physical security, and environment, health and safety.

application helps companies quickly and proactively identify, address, and manage important non-IT corporate incidents, such as those related to facilities, physical security, and environment, health and safety. KPMG Contract Performance Manager provides visibility and executive dashboard views into all of a customer’s third-party relationships and contracts, helping companies to mitigate contract value leakage across a customer’s entire portfolio and take faster action based on monthly reports and analysis.

Now Value methodology

Now Value methodology is a customer success system that pulls learnings from ServiceNow implementations to equip partners with the tools, best practices, and frameworks needed to enable business value for customers. Harnessing expertise across enterprise functions, industries, and the ServiceNow partner ecosystem, Now Value accelerates the creation of exceptional business outcomes across a customer’s digital transformation journey.

Enabling Now Value, ServiceNow announced this week Now Create, a new application providing customers and partners with step-by-step guidance to create exceptional business outcomes with the Now Platform. Now Create delivers an intuitive user experience with a prescriptive methodology, leading practices, and accelerators to help customers and partners deliver implementations and upgrades faster and with less risk.

Next generation Service Provider program for the next normal

ServiceNow is extending the enrollment deadline for its next generation Service Provider program to September 30, 2020 to support current and prospective partners as companies navigate these unprecedented times. The transformed program benefits will be made available this summer to provide additional program enhancements, a world-class segmentation & coverage model, as well as new commercial term constructs that will help accelerate growth opportunities for Service Providers.

To learn more about ServiceNow’s new partner programs and industry solutions, visit the Knowledge 2020 Digital Experience. ServiceNow will host industry-specific tracks starting on June 2, including Financial Services sponsored by Deloitte, Telecommunications sponsored by Accenture, Healthcare sponsored by KPMG, Manufacturing, Government, and Service Provider.

