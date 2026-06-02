ServiceNow Aktie
WKN DE: A1JX4P / ISIN: US81762P1021
|
02.06.2026 03:03:13
ServiceNow vs. Intuit: Which Technology Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?
Investors seeking growth in the enterprise software market often debate between ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) and Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU). Both companies dominate their respective niches, but which represents the better investment today?ServiceNow streamlines business workflows through its cloud-based platform, while Intuit provides essential financial tools for consumers and small businesses. Though they serve different end users, both leverage massive datasets and artificial intelligence to maintain high customer retention. Comparing their financial health and valuation helps clarify which fits your strategy.ServiceNow sells a cloud platform that helps large organizations automate complex business processes among tech stocks. Its software connects information technology, human resources, and customer service departments to improve efficiency. The company focuses on the largest global enterprises, helping them replace manual tasks with digital workflows.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Intuit Inc.
|
18:01
|Pluszeichen in New York: Das macht der NASDAQ Composite aktuell (finanzen.at)
|
18:01
|S&P 500-Handel aktuell: S&P 500 legt am Dienstagmittag zu (finanzen.at)
|
16:02
|Starker Wochentag in New York: Zum Start Pluszeichen im NASDAQ Composite (finanzen.at)
|
16:02
|Handel in New York: S&P 500 gibt zum Start nach (finanzen.at)
|
01.06.26
|Handel in New York: NASDAQ 100 präsentiert sich fester (finanzen.at)
|
01.06.26
|Anleger in New York halten sich zurück: NASDAQ 100 zum Handelsstart in der Verlustzone (finanzen.at)
|
27.05.26
|NASDAQ Composite Index-Wert Intuit-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte eine Intuit-Investition von vor einem Jahr eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
26.05.26
|Freundlicher Handel: NASDAQ 100 schließt im Plus (finanzen.at)