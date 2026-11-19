The race to automate corporate work has created massive opportunities for software companies. Investors are currently weighing ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) against UiPath (NYSE:PATH) to determine which better captures this trend.

ServiceNow acts as a platform of platforms that unifies IT and employee experiences. UiPath focuses on robotic process automation to handle repetitive manual tasks. Both companies are now essential players in the shift toward AI-driven efficiency.

ServiceNow provides an AI platform that connects data and workflows to automate work across IT, customer service, and security. The company sells to approximately 8,700 enterprise customers and maintains deep relationships with partners like Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT), and Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) among tech stocks. It also collaborates with global integrators like Accenture (NYSE:ACN) and Infosys (NYSE:INFY) to help large organizations adopt its technology.

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