ServiceNow Aktie
WKN DE: A1JX4P / ISIN: US81762P1021
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19.11.2026 19:43:02
ServiceNow vs. UiPath: Which Technology Stock Is a Better Buy for 2027?
The race to automate corporate work has created massive opportunities for software companies. Investors are currently weighing ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) against UiPath (NYSE:PATH) to determine which better captures this trend.
ServiceNow acts as a platform of platforms that unifies IT and employee experiences. UiPath focuses on robotic process automation to handle repetitive manual tasks. Both companies are now essential players in the shift toward AI-driven efficiency.
ServiceNow provides an AI platform that connects data and workflows to automate work across IT, customer service, and security. The company sells to approximately 8,700 enterprise customers and maintains deep relationships with partners like Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT), and Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) among tech stocks. It also collaborates with global integrators like Accenture (NYSE:ACN) and Infosys (NYSE:INFY) to help large organizations adopt its technology.
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Nachrichten zu ServiceNow Inc
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19.11.26
|S&P 500-Titel ServiceNow-Aktie: So viel Verlust wäre bei einem Investment in ServiceNow von vor 5 Jahren angefallen (finanzen.at)
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17.11.26
|Handel in New York: S&P 500 zeigt sich letztendlich leichter (finanzen.at)
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17.11.26
|Börse New York in Rot: S&P 500 notiert am Nachmittag im Minus (finanzen.at)
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17.11.26
|Minuszeichen in New York: S&P 500 liegt im Minus (finanzen.at)
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12.11.26
|S&P 500-Wert ServiceNow-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte eine Investition in ServiceNow von vor 3 Jahren bedeutet (finanzen.at)
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05.11.26
|S&P 500-Wert ServiceNow-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein Investment in ServiceNow von vor einem Jahr eingebracht (finanzen.at)
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29.10.26
|Schwacher Wochentag in New York: S&P 500 zeigt sich schlussendlich schwächer (finanzen.at)
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29.10.26
|ServiceNow-Aktie im Sinkflug: So fielen die Quartalszahlen aus (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu ServiceNow Inc
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|ServiceNow Inc
|81,58
|0,84%
|UiPath
|10,17
|-0,93%
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