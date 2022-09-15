ServicePower and PlusOne Solutions, Inc. Partner to Provide Best-In-Class Compliance, Credentialing, and Risk Management

Combining ServicePower's field service management software with PlusOne Solutions' automated compliance platform, reduces risk, lowers costs, and rapidly grows independent contractor networks.

MCLEAN, Va. and ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ServicePower, a leading field service management software company, and PlusOne Solutions, an independent contractor compliance leader, today announced a partnership to help field service organizations manage risk and improve compliance. This collaboration enables large networks of field service contractors and vendors to streamline background checks, TIN verification, Certificates of Insurance capture and tracking, license management, and more.

ServicePower and PlusOne Solutions Partner to Provide Best-In-Class Compliance, Credentialing, and Risk Management.

As a result of the partnership, ServicePower will add full-service compliance and risk management solutions to its existing suite for independent contractor onboarding, dispatch, and claims. In addition, it will offer actively managed compliance to further reduce risk for customers and the ServicePower Premier Provider Network (SPPN). ServicePower can also provide easier data exchange, greater transparency, and 24/7 access to compliance data to reduce risk.

"We believe partnering with ServicePower, together with our customers, results in a leading solution for improving work safety and efficiency for organizations that leverage contracted technicians," said Craig Reilly, CEO & president, PlusOne Solutions. "The team at PlusOne Solutions welcomes the opportunity to not only offer our current services, but also to design programs to meet ServicePower's' specific needs going forward."

"ServicePower is dedicated to streamlining all aspects of field service management for our customers, including how to best manage documentation related to credentialing, compliance and risk mitigation," said Frank Gelbart, CEO, ServicePower. "This partnership will enhance our customers' oversight and management of their independent contractor networks, as PlusOne Solutions complement and enhance our own platform, with seamless, confidential, real-time data exchange to better manage large networks of field service professionals."

About ServicePower

ServicePower is a leading field service management software company focused on providing an exceptional customer experience, while delivering significant operational efficiencies. Trusted by field service organizations around the world such as GE Appliances, LG, AIG, Allstate, and Siemens, ServicePower offers the only SaaS platform that helps companies efficiently manage both employed and contracted workforces. ServicePower also offers a fully managed network of contracted service providers to enable on-demand field service delivery in urban and hard-to-reach locations. The company is headquartered in McLean, Virginia and operates in the UK, the Netherlands and France. For more information, visit www.servicepower.com.

About PlusOne Solutions

PlusOne Solutions optimizes field service organizations with geographically dispersed networks. PlusOne Solutions protects you from financial, legal, and reputational risks associated with your contractor and vendor relationships while creating safer work environments. With our products, organizations with contractor programs can mitigate risk throughout the entire contracting process. As an industry leader within the in-home service industry, our mission is to create and maintain meaningful relationships with existing customers through excellent performance. We commit to serving you by vetting contractors and vendors in your network expertly, precisely, and efficiently with compliance solutions when you partner with PlusOne Solutions. As a PlusOne Solutions partner, you'll do business directly with our team. Our dedicated team is focused on you, your employees, your network, and your overall success. For more information, visit www.PlusOneSolutions.net.

Media Contacts:

ServicePower

Heather Mills

Vice President, Marketing

h.mills@servicepower.com

PlusOne Solutions, Inc.

Shaquira Skarica

Marketing Strategy Manager

Quira.Skarica@PlusOneSolutions.net

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/servicepower-and-plusone-solutions-inc-partner-to-provide-best-in-class-compliance-credentialing-and-risk-management-301625314.html

SOURCE ServicePower