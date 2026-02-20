ServiceTita a Aktie
WKN DE: A40WD7 / ISIN: US81764X1037
|
20.02.2026 21:57:38
ServiceTitan Down 39%, but This $8 Million Buy Lifted One Fund's Stake to a 16% Portfolio Bet
On February 17, 2026, Daventry Group, LP disclosed a buy of 80,718 shares of ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN), with the estimated transaction value at $7.88 million based on average quarterly pricing.According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission dated February 17, 2026, Daventry Group bought 80,718 additional shares of ServiceTitan. The estimated transaction value, based on the mean closing price in the fourth quarter of 2025, is $7.88 million. The stake’s quarter-end value increased to $24.11 million, a $9.42 million rise that reflects both additional purchases and share price changes.ServiceTitan is a leading technology provider to the field service industry. The company leverages a SaaS model to deliver scalable, integrated solutions that streamline operational workflows for contractors and service professionals. With a focus on automation and customer success, ServiceTitan aims to enhance efficiency and drive digital transformation in traditionally manual service sectors.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu ServiceTitan Inc Registered Shs-A-
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.