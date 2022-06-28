ServiceTitan Enhances its Online Booking Technology for the Trades with Acquisition of Schedule Engine

ServiceTitan and Schedule Engine Team Up to Help Contractors Grow Their Business and Provide a Hassle-Free Scheduling Experience for Their Customers

LOS ANGELES, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ServiceTitan , a software platform built to power the trades, announced today that it has entered a definitive agreement to acquire Schedule Engine, a leading provider of online booking for home and commercial services. The acquisition will bolster ServiceTitan's suite of technology solutions and increase investment in Schedule Engine's technology and products. Booking an appointment is one of the most important interactions a service business has with its customers, and the trades industry is already seeing a significant increase in jobs being booked online. Schedule Engine's industry-leading technology makes the experience fast, simple, and effective.

"Just like ServiceTitan, Schedule Engine was born out of a desire to solve the problems that hardworking tradespeople face every single day," said Ara Mahdessian, CEO and co-founder of ServiceTitan. "Online scheduling technology is a 'must-have' for any trades business looking to deliver a modern and seamless customer experience, and Schedule Engine has built by far the most advanced and intuitive solution we've seen to date. We're thrilled to partner with Vincent and the Schedule Engine team to advance our mission of equipping contractors with the technology they deserve."

Founded in 2016 by Austin Haller as a solution for his father's contracting business, Schedule Engine provides a comprehensive customer solution for trade businesses. Schedule Engine enables service providers to deliver the seamless experience that end-consumers have come to expect, including fully integrated online booking technology, automated customer messaging, and remote technician video diagnosis. Schedule Engine also provides contractors with better information earlier in the booking process to increase both efficiency and profitability in the field.

"Schedule Engine and ServiceTitan share a mission to bring the best and most advanced technology available to the trades industry," said Vincent Payen, CEO of Schedule Engine. "Our scheduling technology gives contractors the tools they need to never miss a job and their customers the ability to easily schedule an appointment at any time through our online booking tool, live chat, or by simply picking up the phone. We're also equipping trade businesses with powerful analytics that simplify the entire booking process and optimize jobs. I can't wait to see what the Schedule Engine and ServiceTitan teams are able to accomplish together."

The trades industry is undergoing a rapid digital transformation, and contractors across the country are hungry for software solutions that allow them to modernize and enhance the overall experience of their customers while optimizing their own processes. According to a recent survey conducted by ServiceTitan, a majority of home service providers believe that more than thirty percent of their jobs will be booked through an online scheduling tool over the next three years, and more than two-thirds of home service providers plan on investing in online booking technology within the next year. Online scheduling is a pragmatic solution that solves an issue every contractor experiences on a daily basis.

"Being both a Service Titan and Schedule Engine customer, I could not be more excited that two of the most innovative, customer-focused technology companies in the trades industry are joining forces," said Aaron Gaynor, CEO of The Eco Plumbers. "The benefit of having an online booking option available to our customers is abundantly clear. Since we started using Schedule Engine, the results have been dramatic, we expect online bookings to account for over twenty percent of all bookings by the end of this year, up from zero percent three years ago. It's made a dramatic impact on our business and we expect it to be an important driver of our growth going forward."

Payen will be reporting directly to Connor Theilmann, who was recently promoted to Chief Business Officer of ServiceTitan. Under Connor's leadership, ServiceTitan has become a leading choice for a wide variety of potential partners - acquisition, capital, technology, and strategic - looking to play a role in the company's mission of building the operating system for the trades. Since 2021, ServiceTitan has announced the acquisitions of FieldRoutes, a leading cloud and mobile SaaS provider in the pest control and lawn care industries; Aspire Software, a software provider for commercial landscaping businesses; and ServicePro, a software solution for the pest, lawn, and arbor industries.

ServiceTitan's acquisition of Schedule Engine is subject to the satisfaction or waiver of certain closing conditions contained in the definitive agreement.

About ServiceTitan

ServiceTitan is a cloud-based software platform built to power trades businesses. The company's end-to-end solution gives contractors the tools they need to run and grow their business, manage their back office, and provide a stellar customer experience. By bringing an integrated SaaS platform to an industry historically underserved by technology, ServiceTitan is equipping tradespeople with the technology they need to keep the world running. ServiceTitan is backed by world-class investors including Bessemer Venture Partners, ICONIQ Growth, Index Ventures, Tiger Global Management, and T. Rowe Price.

About Schedule Engine

Schedule Engine is a leading provider of online booking and live services for trade businesses. The company's comprehensive software solution streamlines the scheduling process for home services, and allows contractors to capture the right opportunities for their business. From automated online scheduling to 24/7 live chat and voice support with industry-trained professionals, trades businesses can provide a convenient and reliable customer experience to book more jobs while optimizing efficiency for dispatchers and technicians. Designed to easily integrate with a contractor's existing software systems, Schedule Engine can be implemented and configured quickly and easily to capture the right opportunities by meeting customers where they are.

