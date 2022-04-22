ServiceTitan Launches Titan Intelligence, Bringing AI To The Trades

The Next Generation of ServiceTitan's Operating System for the Trades Helps Contractors Harness the Power of their Data to Predict Outcomes, Automate Tasks, and Embrace Digital Transformation

LOS ANGELES, April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pantheon 2022 - ServiceTitan , a leading cloud-based software platform built to power the trades, today announced the launch of Titan Intelligence (TI) , a suite of AI solutions for the trades. These new features provide home and commercial service providers with actionable insights and recommendations, enabling them to optimize, automate, predict, and innovate across every aspect of their business by harnessing the power of data. Natively built into ServiceTitan, Titan Intelligence will deliver trade-specific AI capabilities across its entire suite of new data products and feature enhancements. With aggregated intelligence and insights, and educational content products on data and analytic literacy, Titan Intelligence will evolve into powerful AI solutions that supercharge trades businesses and empower contractors to reach the level of success they deserve.

The trades industry is at an inflection point as trends in data analytics, machine learning, and artificial intelligence are changing how the world operates. With Titan Intelligence, businesses on the ServiceTitan platform will be able to unlock the power of their own data to help automate repetitive and simple tasks, improve customer experience, predict outcomes, lower costs, and stay competitive in a world run by data. Over 7,500 ServiceTitan customers will have the equivalent of their own personal consultant built directly into the platform, helping contractors connect the dots throughout their business to extract meaningful and actionable insights.

"Titan Intelligence is bringing the power of data and AI to the trades on a scale that has never been seen before," said Vahe Kuzoyan, co-founder and President of ServiceTitan. "This industry will no longer have to wait years, or even decades, to take advantage of modern technology innovations. The launch of Titan Intelligence represents a giant leap forward for the trades, and another example of ServiceTitan's commitment to provide contractors with access to the best technology to fuel their business."

Several new ServiceTitan product updates and features powered by Titan Intelligence were also announced today at Pantheon 2022 , including:

Smart Dispatch (Beta) is ServiceTitan's new dispatch tool, which uses machine learning to analyze job data and assist in assigning technicians for jobs based on factors such as geographical zones, skills, drive time, and technician's sales performance to help save time and maximize revenue.

is ServiceTitan's new dispatch tool, which uses machine learning to analyze job data and assist in assigning technicians for jobs based on factors such as geographical zones, skills, drive time, and technician's sales performance to help save time and maximize revenue. Price Insights is a feature delivered through ServiceTitan Pricebook Pro, allowing contractors to easily see average pricing in their region, enabling them to competitively price their services based on the average cost for similar services locally.

is a feature delivered through ServiceTitan Pricebook Pro, allowing contractors to easily see average pricing in their region, enabling them to competitively price their services based on the average cost for similar services locally. Marketing Pro Ads (Beta) enables home service marketers to lower their cost per lead and maximize ROI. By leveraging Google Ads' measurement tools and dynamic call tracking features, ServiceTitan customers are able to see the true impact of their Google Ads budgets and then optimize and automate the flow of key revenue, job, and audience data back into Google.

"The trades industry is undergoing rapid digital transformation, and we want to equip our customers with the trades-specific tools and valuable data-driven insights they need to meet this critical moment head on," said Ara Mahdessian, co-founder and CEO of ServiceTitan." We believe that all tradespeople deserve not only the best, but also the most innovative technology available to power their businesses that power our lives."

To learn more about Titan Intelligence and all of ServiceTitan's new tools and features visit: https://www.servicetitan.com/features/titan-intelligence

About ServiceTitan

ServiceTitan is a cloud-based software platform built to power trades businesses. The company's end-to-end solution gives contractors the tools they need to run and grow their business, manage their back office, and provide a stellar customer experience. By bringing an integrated SaaS platform to an industry historically underserved by technology, ServiceTitan is equipping tradespeople with the technology they need to keep the world running. ServiceTitan is backed by world-class investors including Bessemer Venture Partners, ICONIQ Growth, Index Ventures, Tiger Global Management, and T. Rowe Price.

