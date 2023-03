Servicing Drives Two Harbors Investment, But Risks Remain

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Last year was awful for the mortgage space. As the Federal Reserve hiked interest rates, mortgage origination companies saw volumes collapse. Mortgage real estate investment trusts (REITs) saw the assets in their portfolios take a beating. Most mortgage REITs saw big declines in book value per share, and many were forced to cut their dividends.Two Harbors Investment (NYSE: TWO) was one of the REITs that cut its dividend. That said, the worst might be over for the space. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading