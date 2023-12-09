Servier Showcases Leadership in Mutant Isocitrate Dehydrogenase (IDH) Inhibition Through New Data Spotlighting Real-World Treatment Patterns and Clinical Outcomes of Tibsovo® Use at ASH 2023

Learn more about Servier's leadership in mutant IDH inhibition at ASH booth #1347

BOSTON, Dec. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Servier, a leader in oncology committed to bringing the promise of tomorrow to the patients we serve, will be presenting new data in acute myeloid leukemia (AML) at the 65th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition. These data provide a compelling and in-depth look into the treatment patterns and clinical outcomes observed in real-world settings, offering valuable insights for informed decision-making in patient care.

"During our initial five years in the oncology space, Servier has more than doubled its portfolio and launched several new indications for TIBSOVO in IDH1-mutant cancers, including frontline AML, myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and previously treated cholangiocarcinoma (CCA) - many of these indications serving as a best-in-class treatment option," said Arjun Prasad," Head of Commercial, Servier Pharmaceuticals. "As the leader driving the science behind targeted mutant IDH inhibition, we strive to maximize the benefits of molecular testing to improve patient outcomes and continue to focus on areas of unmet need where patients could benefit from personalized medicine, from our multiple approvals across hematology and solid tumors to ongoing research in difficult to treat and rare cancers such as chondrosarcoma."

More information on testing for IDH mutations in cancer can be found at IDHlearnmore.com .

Data being presented at ASH include real-world evidence analysis in patients with newly diagnosed AML (intensive chemotherapy induction ineligible (ICIE) and a susceptible IDH1 mutation comparing Tibsovo in combination with hypomethylating agents (HMA) versus venetoclax in combination with hypomethylating agents. In the analysis of 238 patients, Tibsovo+HMA elicited a higher complete response (CR) rate versus venetoclax+HMA at 42.9% vs. 26.7% (p=0.007). 6-month event-free survival also favored Tibsovo+HMA at 56.0% vs. 39.6% (p=0.044), as well as 11.5% of patients on Tibsovo+HMA achieving bridge to transplant versus 5.0% on a venetoclax+HMA regimen (p=0.066). Median time from diagnosis to start of treatment was 14 versus 20 days for Tibsovo+HMA vs venetoclax+HMA. Treatment discontinuation was 37% for both regimens and toxicity incidence was similar, with the exception of higher febrile neutropenia (FN) rates for venetoclax+HMA versus Tibsovo+HMA (7.9% vs. 1.6%; p=0.009). Patients receiving Tibsovo+HMA had a 61% lower relative risk of unscheduled acute care use in the first 12 weeks (42.9% versus 70.3% for venetoclax+HMA; p<0.001). Venetoclax schedule intensity was also captured, with only 22.8% receiving the full FDA-labeled 28 days of venetoclax during the 28-day cycles; 44.6% did not receive >11 days of venetoclax per cycle. The full analysis will be presented on Monday, December 11 at 4:30 p.m. PST.

"At Servier, we bring the patient voice into everything we do, and our commitment to patients extends far beyond approval," emphasized Becky Martin, PhD, Chief of Medical, Servier Pharmaceuticals. "As a privately held company, we have the ability to invest in the long-term in ways that help to create better understandings on the real-world impact our medicines have on the lives of patients. We're proud to once again present real-world evidence at ASH, offering the broader oncology community insights into treatment patterns that can help in the development of the best possible treatment regimen for each individual patient."

Additional data being presented at ASH includes molecular measurable residual disease (MRD) in ICIE patients with newly diagnosed mIDH1 AML treated with Tibsovo+azacitidine, further bolstering the clinical profile of Tibsovo in the front-line setting, as well as real-world analyses examining treatment patterns in both ALL and AML.

About Servier in Oncology

Servier is a global leader in oncology focused on delivering meaningful therapeutic progress for the patients it serves. Governed by a non-profit foundation, Servier approaches innovation with a long-term vision, free of influence from investors and outside pressure to chase short-term monetary targets.

As a leader in oncology, Servier has significantly accelerated its investment in difficult and hard-to-treat cancers, with more than 50% of its research and development dedicated to delivering significant advances in areas of high unmet need throughout oncology with the potential to change the lives of the patients it serves. Within these areas, Servier is the leader in mutant IDH inhibition, with the first ever mutant IDH1 inhibitor approved in the U.S. and the European Union, and the company continues to drive the science behind targeted mutant IDH inhibition.

Servier's commitment to therapeutic progress guides its collaboration strategy. While many companies across the industry are scaling back investments, Servier is actively building alliances, completing acquisitions, conducting licensing deals and entering new partnerships that can help to accelerate access to therapies for patients in need. With the company's commercial expertise, global reach, scientific expertise and commitment to clinical excellence, Servier is dedicated to bringing the promise of tomorrow to the patients it serves.

