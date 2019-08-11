ServPro, Arroyo Grande Water Damage Repair Company, Announces Time For Spring Water Damage Cleanup

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif., August 11, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Winter storms bring lots of water and water brings leaks, mold, and damage. The Arroyo Grande water damage company, ServPro, has announced that now is the time for spring clean up from winter rain and water damage.

Not all rain and storms cause water damage right away. Fortunately, not every home or business has a leaking roof caused by wind damage or flooding from a storm, but there is a real possibility that future damage from standing water and wet damp areas can happen because the initial situation was not noticed or cleaned up. People tend to overlook the small things when their property escapes major storm damage. An after storm checkup list needs to include:



Check the attic or crawl space for any signs of leaks.

Check under buildings for signs of mud or standing water.

Check ceilings and walls for signs of leaks.

Check landscaping, shrubs, and trees near buildings to make sure there is no wet or damp soil.

Remove storm debris such as foliage, fallen branches, even old sandbags, or anything else away from buildings.

Mow grass and weeds. Not only will this prevent dry overgrowth that can become a fire hazard, mowing lets the sunlight in and dries out areas that would otherwise retain moisture.

The thing about water damage is that it can be a long and slow process starting with a little leak or a little moisture that is absorbed by a foundation, floors, and walls. The next thing we know, mold is growing on the walls or under cabinets, wood is rotted, and we are facing repairs that could have been avoided.

Here are some reasons that a spring inspection and clean up are good preventative measures:

Water causes wood to warp and compromise structures such as foundations, walls, ceilings, roofs, and other structural components.

Water and moisture cause mold, which can be a serious health risk. The Center for Disease Control reports that mold can be a hazard to children, seniors, and people with respiratory conditions.

Moisture can damage electrical systems causing wires to rust and start a fire.

Accumulated moisture can damage electronics and other personal possessions.

ServPro of Arroyo Grande is always available, 24/7, to remove mold and water damage, but that old adage about "an ounce of prevention," is true. The staff from ServPro would rather see families and property safe than damaged.

ServPro is a water damage restoration company that is ready to restore homes and businesses back to pre-water damage condition. The local technicians respond quickly to extract water then dry the property using sophisticated moisture monitoring equipment state-of-the-art drying equipment.

ServPro Pismo Beach and Arroyo Grande

1279 W. Stowell Road, Suite C

Santa Maria, CA 93458

(805) 473-0072

