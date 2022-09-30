Republican Centre for Space Communications (RCSC), a subsidiary of the Ministry of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry and SES, the leading global content connectivity solutions provider via satellite, announced today that they will jointly offer high-speed connectivity services to businesses across Kazakhstan. The services will be delivered via O3b mPOWER, SES’s second-generation non-geostationary (NGSO) satellite system, and will be made available to various industries, including telecommunications, onshore energy, mining, maritime and enterprises via RCSC, offering these companies to drive digitalisation in the region with expanded high performance network capabilities.

SES and RCSC to Provide O3b mPOWER Services in Kazakhstan (Photo: Business Wire)

As part of the agreement, SES and RCSC will build an in-country gateway in the Almaty region that will allow Kazakhstan-based companies to quickly deploy and leverage O3b mPOWER’s high-speed and low-latency network connectivity for customer applications and offices, as well as partake in the governmental digital inclusion programmes. The gateway will also enable delivery of services to other bordering countries in the region, including Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan.

Launching in Q4 2022, O3b mPOWER is a satellite communication system located in the medium earth orbit (MEO) with a vast service offering. One key service available in Kazakhstan in 2023 is SES’s Trunk mPOWERED, which will enable customers to extend their core networks with uncontended, multi-gigabit services quickly.

"As we expand our partnership with SES, we are proud to open Kazakhstan to new high-speed connectivity solutions via satellite. Our joint expertise and understanding of opportunities in the country allows us to offer satellite-enabled services that will bring new technologies and growth for businesses across Kazakhstan,” said Malik Zhuiriktayev, Chairman of the Board of JSC RCSC.

"Transforming the digital landscape for business across the globe is one of the key mission pillars of the O3b mPOWER system. We are very excited to further strengthen our partnership with RCSC and jointly introduce high-throughput and low-latency satellite-enabled services to Kazakhstan,” said Steve Collar, CEO of SES. "O3b mPOWER is a unique NGSO system – local businesses will have guaranteed access to reliable and high-speed networks, whenever and wherever they need it, allowing them to flexibly and swiftly address the changing connectivity demands of their customers.”

The latest agreement highlights the deepening of the partnership between SES and RCSC to evaluate and bring NGSO capabilities to the country. In 2021, both companies conducted demos connecting remote villages in Kazakhstan using SES’s first-generation O3b satellites, setting record-breaking speeds via satellite recorded in the country (380Mbps downlink and 120Mbps uplink). Additionally, SES also organised a series of 3G and 4G demos with leading mobile network operators, such as Kcell, proving O3b mPOWER’s ability to easily expand local networks with satellite-enabled connectivity.

About SES

SES has a bold vision to deliver amazing experiences everywhere on earth by distributing the highest quality video content and providing seamless connectivity around the world. As the leader in global content connectivity solutions, SES operates the world’s only multi-orbit constellation of satellites with the unique combination of global coverage and high performance, including the commercially-proven, low-latency Medium Earth Orbit O3b system. By leveraging a vast and intelligent, cloud-enabled network, SES is able to deliver high-quality connectivity solutions anywhere on land, at sea or in the air, and is a trusted partner to the world’s leading telecommunications companies, mobile network operators, governments, connectivity and cloud service providers, broadcasters, video platform operators and content owners. SES’s video network carries ~8,000 channels and has an unparalleled reach of 366 million households, delivering managed media services for both linear and non-linear content. The company is listed on Paris and Luxembourg stock exchanges (Ticker: SESG). Further information is available at: www.ses.com.

About RCSC

Joint Stock Company "Republican Center for Space Communication" was established by the Decree of the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan in December 2003 on behalf of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

JSC "RCSC" is a subordinate enterprise of the Aerospace Committee of the Ministry of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the National Operator of the Space Communication System of Kazakhstan.

The Republican Center for Space Communications provides services for the provision of the transponder capacity of spacecraft (SC) of the KazSat series, monitoring of fixed satellite communication channels in the Ku-band on a geostationary arc from 13 to 130 E, as well as using the capabilities of the Teleport based on the Reserve ground-based spacecraft control complex and communication monitoring systems.

The resources of the KazSat series spacecraft made it possible to implement efficient and reliable satellite communication channels in the Republic of Kazakhstan. Spacecraft of the KazSat series, operated by RCKS JSC, provide great opportunities for telecommunications operators in Kazakhstan, national companies and holdings, government agencies and private companies for organizing digital TV and radio broadcasting (HD, DTH, IPTV), broadband Internet access, data transmission and creation of corporate satellite communication networks of various topologies.

Currently, JSC "RCSC" is one of the leading enterprises in the implementation of activities on communications in the telecommunications market of Kazakhstan.

