SES Appoints John-Paul Hemingway as Chief Strategy and Product Officer

SES is adding a new Chief Strategy and Product Officer (CSPO) to its Senior Leadership Team, underscoring SES’s commitment to ideate, build and deliver the services and solutions that create the most value for SES customers and partners, as well as their end-users.

John-Paul (JP) Hemingway is charged with translating SES's corporate vision into strategic action for the company's networks and video markets – including its target applications, strategic partnerships, portfolio of solutions, and the space and network assets required to deliver them. The newly-created function brings together the Corporate Strategy, Product, Commercial Operations, Fleet Development, Innovation and Marketing & Communications teams, and is part of SES’s drive to be the most customer-centric, product-led organisation in the industry.

With Hemingway’s appointment as CSPO, SES is eliminating the role of SES Networks CEO while retaining the strong focus on its video and networks businesses and leveraging its innovative products and solutions. The resulting organisation is flatter, leaner and more customer oriented, with sales reporting directly to the CEO of SES.

"The pace of innovation and change is unprecedented in our space and having been a leader in the industry for over 35 years, we are putting in place the vision and focus to ensure that we will lead for the next 35,” said Steve Collar, CEO of SES. "2022 is a pivotal year for SES as we launch the infrastructure that will grow and develop our business for the next decade. JP at the helm of our growth strategy and as a partner to our sales teams will be an integral part of our success.”

About SES

SES has a bold vision to deliver amazing experiences everywhere on earth by distributing the highest quality video content and providing seamless connectivity around the world. As the leader in global content connectivity solutions, SES operates the world’s only multi-orbit constellation of satellites with the unique combination of global coverage and high performance, including the commercially-proven, low-latency Medium Earth Orbit O3b system. By leveraging a vast and intelligent, cloud-enabled network, SES is able to deliver high-quality connectivity solutions anywhere on land, at sea or in the air, and is a trusted partner to the world’s leading telecommunications companies, mobile network operators, governments, connectivity and cloud service providers, broadcasters, video platform operators and content owners. SES’s video network carries over 8,500 channels and has an unparalleled reach of 361 million households, delivering managed media services for both linear and non-linear content. The company is listed on Paris and Luxembourg stock exchanges (Ticker: SESG). Further information is available at: www.ses.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220117005468/en/