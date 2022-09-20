SES-imagotag Partners with Instacart to Augment Shopping Experiences with VUSION IOT Technology

Collaboration offers in-store retail technology that transforms physical stores into tech-enabled logistics networks amid rising demand for hybrid shopping

CHICAGO, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, SES-imagotag , the global leader in digital solutions for physical and hybrid retail announced a partnership with Instacart , the leading grocery technology company in North America. The partnership will integrate SES-imagotag's cutting edge in-store technologies like digital price tags and the VUSION Retail IOT cloud platform into retail stores to make the shopping process seamless for grocers and consumers.

Searching for a single product on a shelf can be time consuming. With SES-imagotag's VUSION IOT retail cloud platform and digital price tags, customers will be able to significantly reduce the time they spend picking items with precise product geolocation, maps that provide optimized pick-up paths and 180-degree blinking LED lights.

"We're at a pivotal moment in retail as hybrid shopping – or shopping in-store augmented with an online component – becomes the norm," said Philippe Bottine, North American CEO of SES-imagotag. "At SES-imagotag, we believe physical stores are the ideal local logistics network for quick deliveries and order pick-ups. The VUSION IOT platform enables stores to become a logistics hub, combining the ease and speed of the internet with the proximity and convenience of physical local stores to enhance in-store retail operations. We look forward to partnering with Instacart to support shoppers, customers and retailers operationally as demand for hybrid retail skyrockets."

The last three years have shown a complete paradigm shift in the way consumers shop. From a pandemic-induced rush to ecommerce to today's hybrid preference, millions of consumers now rely on services like Instacart to get their favorite products and essentials from local stores quickly. With enhancing technology like SES-imagotag's VUSION Retail IOT cloud platform, customers can get their preferred products and support their favorite local stores faster than ever before.

Instacart will be exhibiting at Groceryshop from September 19-22 in Las Vegas. Show attendees can see demos of SES-imagotag's VUSION technology and electronic shelf labels first-hand along with other in-store technologies from Instacart at booth #907.

For more information about SES-imagotag's VUSION Retail IOT technology platform, visit www.vusion.com . For more about Instacart, visit www.instacart.com/company/platform .

About SES-imagotag:

SES-imagotag is the world leader in smart digital labels and IoT solutions for physical retail, serving over 300 large retailer groups around the world in Europe, Asia and North America. SES-imagotag has developed the VUSION Retail IOT technology platform to help retailers transform their physical stores into high value digital assets, more automated, data-driven, and connected in real-time to suppliers and consumers. VUSION improves the agility, precision and accuracy of prices, while ensuring the omnichannel synchronization of prices, product information and marketing campaigns. The platform also optimizes in-store order preparation and restocking. VUSION improves employee satisfaction by freeing up time from cumbersome low-value tasks and allowing employees to focus on customer service and merchandising. VUSION connects shelves to the Cloud, providing real-time accurate information on product availability and location, allowing for reduced inventory, out-of-stock and waste, as well as improved on-shelf availability and merchandising compliance. VUSION empowers consumers with better product, nutritional and traceability information at the shelf and enables a frictionless in-store shopping experience with features such as product search, pathfinding and cashier-less scan & pay features.

SES-imagotag supports the United Nations' Global Compact initiative and has received in 2022 the Gold Sustainability Rating from EcoVadis, the world's reference of business sustainability ratings.

SES-imagotag is listed in compartment B of the Euronext™ Paris

Ticker: SESL – ISIN code: FR0010282822 – Reuters: SESL.PA – Bloomberg: SES

www.vusion.com

