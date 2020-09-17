SES Simplifies Sports Production with Stockley Park Facility in London

As remote production for sports ramps up around the globe, SES is providing broadcasters with a newly opened, full-service sports and events facility in Greater London. Apart from handling downlink, decoding, processing and recording, SES’s Stockley Park facility offers sports broadcasters a range of services that help simplify sports production workflow.

The video services offered at SES’s Stockley Park facility range from content management services such as clipping and editing, subtitling, audio dubbing and titling, storing and archiving of content for easy retrieval to channel playout services to multiple broadcast or online platforms. In addition to addressing diverse customer needs, the facility in London will also provide playout services for European customers and provide redundancy to SES’s Munich facility.

The Stockley Park facility features a 2400 sq ft master control room and will act as a primary media centre for all sports originating in Europe. From Stockley Park, broadcasters and content owners can leverage SES’s robust IP, fiber, terrestrial, and satellite hybrid network infrastructure capable of delivering and receiving multiple, simultaneous feeds. The facility is equipped with high-performance, broadcast-grade equipment to ensure superior quality delivery of all live signals, with the possibility of Ultra HD 4K transmission. Stockley Park is completely resilient, guaranteeing 100% continuity for live broadcasting, backed by a highly experienced team of on-site project managers and technical operational support staff.

"London is a major hub for sports, and we’re excited to host a world-class master control room for live sports and provide signal delivery across Asia, Europe, and the Americas,” said Steve Collar, CEO of SES. "SES delivers over 620 hours of premium sports and live events daily, so we’re heavily immersed in the sports broadcasting world. Creating the Stockley Park facility in London, we can even better serve the needs of our customers, helping them reach more viewers during this critical time as live sports are relaunched coming out of the COVID-19 shutdown.”

If you would like to learn more about how SES can enable better delivery of sports and events content, please join us for a webinar -- How IP distribution complements satellite delivery for sports and events on Thursday, 24 September 2020 from 15:00-16:00 CEST by registering here.

Follow us on:

Social Media

Blog

Media Library

About SES

SES has a bold vision to deliver amazing experiences everywhere on earth by distributing the highest quality video content and providing seamless connectivity around the world. As the leader in global content connectivity solutions, SES operates the world’s only multi-orbit constellation of satellites with the unique combination of global coverage and high performance, including the commercially proven, low-latency Medium Earth Orbit O3b system. By leveraging a vast and intelligent, cloud-enabled network, SES is able to deliver high-quality connectivity solutions anywhere on land, at sea or in the air, and it is a trusted partner to the world’s leading telecommunications companies, mobile network operators, governments, connectivity and cloud service providers, broadcasters, video platform operators and content owners. SES’s video network carries over 8,300 channels and has an unparalleled reach of 367 million households, delivering managed media services for both linear and nonlinear content. The company is listed on Paris and Luxembourg stock exchanges (Ticker: SESG). Further information is available at: www.ses.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200916006021/en/