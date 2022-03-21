SES to Accelerate Access to C-Band Spectrum for Verizon to Support Rapid Deployment of 5G Services

SES, the leader in global content connectivity solutions, announced an agreement with Verizon Communications to expand the US-based mobile carrier’s access to a portion of the C-band (3700-3800 MHz) in important regions across the US earlier than the relocation deadlines set out in the U.S. Federal Communication Commission’s (FCC) C-Band Report and Order.

SES has already completed its Phase I accelerated C-band clearing ahead the first FCC deadline of 5 December 2021, a critical step in meeting the Commission’s objectives to rapidly roll out 5G services across the US, and as a result earned almost $1 billion in accelerated relocation payments. To meet the Phase II deadline of 5 December 2023, SES is working to relocate its existing services from the 3700-4000 MHz band and complete equipment changes for Incumbent Earth Stations across the entire contiguous United States, earning an additional $3 billion in accelerated relocation payments in the process.

This new agreement will see SES expand Verizon’s access to the 3700-3800 MHz block in certain markets beyond the 46 Partial Economic Areas cleared in Phase I and earlier than the Phase II accelerated relocation deadline. SES will install filters and other ancillary equipment at about 500 sites in 2022, comparable to the activities executed during Phase I, and will earn up to an additional $170 million from Verizon, subject to delivering the clearing on a timeline agreed to by the parties.

"Providing 5G services to as many Americans as soon as possible supports the US economy and enables the delivery of valuable services to the population. We will leverage the experience we have gained over the past year and shorten the clearing timeline for Verizon’s spectrum,” said Steve Collar, CEO at SES.

SES will incur additional costs to perform this clearing. The previously communicated estimate of $80 million of non-reimbursable costs across the entire C-band clearing project is now being increased to $100 million to reflect the magnitude of the agreement with Verizon.

About SES

SES has a bold vision to deliver amazing experiences everywhere on earth by distributing the highest quality video content and providing seamless connectivity around the world. As the leader in global content connectivity solutions, SES operates the world’s only multi-orbit constellation of satellites with the unique combination of global coverage and high performance, including the commercially-proven, low-latency Medium Earth Orbit O3b system. By leveraging a vast and intelligent, cloud-enabled network, SES is able to deliver high-quality connectivity solutions anywhere on land, at sea or in the air, and is a trusted partner to the world’s leading telecommunications companies, mobile network operators, governments, connectivity and cloud service providers, broadcasters, video platform operators and content owners. SES’s video network carries 8,400 channels and has an unparalleled reach of over 361 million households, delivering managed media services for both linear and non-linear content. The company is listed on Paris and Luxembourg stock exchanges (Ticker: SESG). Further information is available at: www.ses.com.

