SES Unveils Bold New ESG Strategy and Targets with 2021 Annual Report Publication

SES S.A., the leader in global content connectivity solutions, has today published its 2021 Annual Report which includes a new Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) agenda and an ambitious set of ESG targets. The revised ESG strategy reflects the outcome of a comprehensive materiality assessment that was conducted during 2021, involving extensive stakeholder outreach.

The SES Horizon strategy is where sustainable space meets sustainable Earth and focuses on four key pillars – ensuring the secure and sustainable use of space; bold climate action, including a commitment to carbon NetZero by no later than 2050; increasing diversity and inclusion in the industry, starting with SES; and using our global content connectivity solutions to meet critical human needs.

"With our Horizon strategy, we have laid out a purposeful ESG agenda aligned with our business strategy, focusing on four key areas of utmost importance to SES,” said Steve Collar, CEO of SES. "Making a difference is a clear ambition of everyone at SES, and this new ESG agenda demonstrates that we possess both the tools and the conviction to help make the world a better place for all.”

About SES

SES has a bold vision to deliver amazing experiences everywhere on earth by distributing the highest quality video content and providing seamless connectivity around the world. As the leader in global content connectivity solutions, SES operates the world’s only multi-orbit constellation of satellites with the unique combination of global coverage and high performance, including the commercially-proven, low-latency Medium Earth Orbit O3b system. By leveraging a vast and intelligent, cloud-enabled network, SES is able to deliver high-quality connectivity solutions anywhere on land, at sea or in the air, and is a trusted partner to the world’s leading telecommunications companies, mobile network operators, governments, connectivity and cloud service providers, broadcasters, video platform operators and content owners. SES’s video network carries 8,400 channels and has an unparalleled reach of over 355 million households, delivering managed media services for both linear and non-linear content. The company is listed on Paris and Luxembourg stock exchanges (Ticker: SESG). Further information is available at: www.ses.com.

