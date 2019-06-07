|
SESAC Honors Music Composers and Publishers at Annual Event
LOS ANGELES, June 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SESAC, a music rights organization, hosted its annual Film & Television Composer Awards at the Casa del Mar in Santa Monica, Calif., last night. The invitation-only event was attended by some of the industry's top executives, composers and publishers.
The awards dinner honored music composers in the categories of film, network television, local television, cable television, advertising and streaming media. In addition, SESAC announced plans for a grant program that will be unveiled later this year.
Among the honorees, Christophe Beck was honored for his film composition of Ant-Man and the Wasp. In other categories, more than 40 television composers, including Danny Lux, Gabriel MannandDevin Powers, took home awards, recognizing the compositions to some of the industry's most highly-rated shows to include Grey's Anatomy,Modern Family, The Late Late Show with James Corden, The Inspectors, The Resident, and 48 Hours to name only a few.
During the event, SESAC also provided an update on SESAC Scores: The Beck Diversity Project, an initiative that launched last year in partnership with composer Christophe Beck to create opportunities for underrepresented composers to advance in the field of film and TV composing. Six events were held over the course of the year in Los Angeles that supported over 350 participants, and the livestream events drew in almost five thousand viewers. These events were hosted by key industry influencers, including Beck, John Swihart, Richard Kraft, and more. Lastly, SESAC announced plans to help fund Beck's new endeavor, The Key Change Foundation, which provides grants to support films scored by emerging film composers from underrepresented groups.
Below is a full list of honorees:
FILM
Christophe Beck: Ant-Man and the Wasp
STREAMING MEDIA
Christopher Tyng
Danny Lux
John Swihart
Jon Ehrlich
Matt Mariano
Saunder Jurriaans
ADVERTISING
Brian Yessian
Maggie McDermott
Michael Yessian
Rory Doggett
CABLE Television
Ben Zebelman
Christophe Beck
Christopher Tyng
Craig Sharmat
Danny Lux
Dennis C. Brown
Devin Powers
Donnie Johnston
Jeff Garber
John Swihart
Matt Mariano
Phil Bright
Richard Bowers
NETWORK Television
Danny Lux: Grey's Anatomy
David Dachinger: PGA Tour Golf
Evan Frankfort: The Champion Within, Dr. Chris Pet Vet, Dog Whisperer with Cesar Millan, Innovation Nation, The Inspectors, Journey with Dylan Dreyer, Lucky Dog, The Open Road with Dr. Chris, Pet Vet Dream Team, Vacation Creation, The Voyager with Josh Garcia, Wilderness Vet
François Hasden: 48 Hours
Gabriel Mann: Modern Family
Guillermo Brown: The Late Late Show with James Corden
Hagar Ben Ari: The Late Late Show with James Corden
Jason Derlatka: The Resident
Jon Ehrlich: The Resident
Michael Egizi: CBS Promos
Paul Buckley: Odd Squad
Sean Motley: The Voyager with Josh Garcia
Steven Scalfati: The Late Late Show with James Corden
Tim Young: The Late Late Show with James Corden
Five Hundred South Songs: Grey's Anatomy
Fox Tunes Inc: Modern Family, The Resident
FRC Music Publishing: Odd Squad
Melywork Music: 48 Hours
Music Box Street: To Tell the Truth
Must See Music: Late Night with Seth Meyers
Radical Rob Tunes: PGA Tour Golf
Songfair Inc: CBS Promos, The Late Late Show with James Corden
Zoo to You Music: The Champion Within, Dr. Chris Pet Vet, Dog Whisperer with Cesar Millan, Innovation Nation, The Inspectors, Journey with Dylan Dreyer, Lucky Dog, The Open Road with Dr. Chris, Pet Vet Dream Team, Vacation Creation, The Voyager with Josh Garcia, Wilderness Vet
LOCAL Television
Bob DeMarco: Dr. Phil, Entertainment Tonight, Extra, The Doctors,
David Catalano: Maury
Dennis C. Brown: Two and a Half Men
Devin Powers: Couples Court with the Cutlers, Paternity Court, Whacked Out Sports
Evan Frankfort: Ocean Treks with Jeff Corwin, Vacation Creation
Fernando Corona: Suelta la Sopa
Gabriel Mann: Modern Family
Glenn Sherman: Maury
John Swihart: How I Met Your Mother
Larry Brown: Animal Rescue, Dog Tales, Missing
Mauricio Arriaga: Mi Marido Tiene Familia
Michael Egizi: DailyMailTV, Dr. Phil, The Doctors, Entertainment Tonight, Extra, Hot Bench, Inside Edition, Rachael Ray
Paul Buckley: 2 Broke Girls, Noticiero Telemundo
29 New Tunes Publishing: The Doctors
AND Syndicated Productions Inc: Extra, Crime Watch Daily with Chris Hansen
Beginning to Roar: Couples Court with the Cutlers, Paternity Court
Fox Tunes Inc: How I Met Your Mother, Modern Family
Jillian DVG Music: Maury
ME6121 Publishing: Dr. Phil
Musica Telemundo: Noticiero Telemundo, Suelta la Sopa
ole Test Vision Music: The King of Queens
ole TV Avenue Music: The Goldbergs
Songfair Inc: DailyMailTV, Dr. Phil, The Doctors, Entertainment Tonight, Hot Bench, Rachael Ray
Sony ATV Sounds LLC: Jeopardy!
Soundcast Music: Despierta America
Warner Hollywood Music LLC: 2 Broke Girls, Two and a Half Men
Whack Two Publishing: Whacked Out Sports
Zoo to You Music: Ocean Treks with Jeff Corwin, Vacation Creation
About SESAC Holdings, Inc.:
SESAC Holdings is a leader and innovator in music licensing. It is the only U.S.-based music rights organization that administers public performance, mechanical, and other rights through its subsidiary businesses. SESAC Performing Rights Organization, the second oldest PRO in the U.S., drives efficiency in licensing for music users, and enhances value for its affiliated writers, publishers and composers by providing timely, efficient royalty distribution powered by a sophisticated cloud-based data services platform. The Harry Fox Agency is the leading provider of mechanical licenses, and issues the largest number of licenses for physical and digital formats of music in the U.S., and handles royalty payments to music publishers for over 100,000 catalogs. Rumblefish provides rights administration services and licensing support for a broad range of music users and media companies. Mint Digital Services, a joint venture with SUISA, administers copyrights for multi-territorial online usage on behalf of songwriters, composers and music publishers. SESAC Holdings has offices in New York, Nashville, Los Angeles, London and Munich.
