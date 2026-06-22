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22.06.2026 17:20:00
Set It and Forget It: 2 Consumer Stocks to Hold for the Next 20 Years
When investing, it's easy to be impressed with stocks that deliver almost overnight gains. We might see this after an initial public offering -- for example, artificial intelligence (AI) chip company Cerebras Systems jumped 68% on its first day of trading last month. Or it might happen after a company announces important news. Viking Therapeutics saw its stock surge more than 100% in one trading session a couple of years ago after announcing positive clinical trial results for its weight loss drug candidate. These happenings are great, but they represent a small part of the full investing picture. What truly may propel you to significant gains over time are the workhorses of your portfolio: stocks that have what it takes to deliver growth year after year. So, while it's fine to invest in promising young companies, it's extremely important to diversify across well-established players that may offer you this security -- whether you're a cautious or aggressive investor.With this in mind, let's check out two of these "set it and forget it" stocks to hold for the next 20 years.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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