Set Jet First to Provide COVID-19 Indicator Testing for Passengers Prior to Flights

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Set Jet, a membership-based private jet charter company with direct flights to many of the Southwest's top travel destinations, is the first to provide free COVID-19 antibody indicator testing to its members prior to flights. Set Jet's entire staff including Pilots, Cabin Hostesses, Maintenance Personnel, as well as Member Services Representatives will also be tested regularly.

"Set Jet, with its fanatically clean private terminal, member's lounge and spacious 13 to 15 seat VIP-configured aircraft was already a much better solution than flying commercial or with other high capacity semi-private operators," said Set Jet CEO Tom Smith. "Now, with Set Jet's employee and pre-flight Covid-19 Member Testing Program, there is not a safer way to fly anywhere in the world during these challenging times."

Set Jet launched flights late last year and has maintained a 100% dispatch rate to date, without having cancelled a single flight, an impressive record particularly since the virus that causes COVID-19 took the world by storm. To ensure continued service while minimizing risk of exposure to the virus, effective immediately, each of Set Jet's members will be tested for the COVID-19 antibody indicator just prior to flying and will receive confidential test results in approximately 10 to 15 minutes.

Previously, Set Jet announced that it was enhancing its cleaning and sterilizing procedures before, during and after each flight, to include the use of hospital-grade disinfectant throughout the aircraft, its private terminal and member lounge.

"It's best not to travel right now, but for those who absolutely need to get to any of the destinations we serve, we have taken significant steps to minimize our members' risk of exposure," added Smith. "We are proud to be the first to offer the tests and provide peace of mind to our members. We have received overwhelming appreciation and praise for taking the initiative and doing whatever we can to protect our members and their loved ones from the Coronavirus while traveling."

Set Jet has partnered with Arizona based, The CORE Institute, one of the world's premier patient care providers, to administer onsite, rapid COVID-19 antibody indicator tests. For non-Set Jet members who wish to be tested, Set Jet is working with with The CORE Institute to help schedule testing at their clinical facilities throughout the valley in the coming weeks. Interested parties may email COVID19test@setjet.com to get more information regarding testing.

Set Jet utilizes private, non-congested VIP terminals so members can avoid the inconveniences of commercial air travel such as advance notice for booking flights, premiums for last-minute travel, security delays, check-in requirements, and parking expenses. Set Jet uses ultra-VIP configured 13-15 seat Challenger 850 aircraft exclusively, providing an unparalleled, true private jet, luxury experience. Set Jet has also partnered with five-star restaurants, resorts, luxury brands and other service providers such as rental car companies and car manufacturers that provide ancillary benefits to its members.

Initially launched in Scottsdale in 2004, the Set Jet concept then expanded into other markets including Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego and Las Vegas and has recently completed its headquarters, private VIP terminal and member lounge at the Scottsdale Airport.

Membership is limited and costs $99.95 per month, with a one-time $99.95 security check fee. Guest members may pay the $99.95 fee for a single month, plus the $99.95 security check fee. Flights cost between $450 and $480 one-way, including taxes and fees. For more, visit www.setjet.com .

ABOUT SET JET: Privately held and headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Set Jet is a membership-based private jet charter flight platform available exclusively for security pre-screened and approved members. Co-founded by Tom Smith, former Chairman and Co-Founder of TASER International, and a group of successful entrepreneurs, each with decades of diverse marketing and aviation experience, Set Jet was created to offer its members an unmatched experience in luxury air travel featuring private VIP jet charters to six of the most frequently traveled destinations on the West Coast.

ABOUT THE CORE INSTITUTE: The CORE Institute began in 2005 and has transformed the way orthopedic care is offered to the community. Voted the #1 orthopedic group in Arizona for the last eight years, The CORE Institute delivers integrated, comprehensive musculoskeletal and neurological care. It is built upon a foundation of pioneering research, academics, community service, and a passion for excellence in patient care. The organization continues to be a leader in payor-reform initiatives, and it is at the forefront of systems-based quality programs which drive value and improve the quality of patient care. Together, CORE is setting the benchmark in orthopedic care through evidence-based medicine and standardized protocols managed through a custom, proprietary IT infrastructure.

Disclaimer:

This test has not been reviewed by the FDA.

Negative results do not rule out SARS-CoV-2 infection, particularly in those who have been in contact with the virus. Follow-up testing with a molecular diagnostic should be considered to rule out infection in these individuals.

Results from antibody testing should not be used as the sole basis to diagnose or exclude SARS-CoV-2 infection or to inform infection status.

Positive results may be due to past or present infection with non-SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus strains, such as coronavirus HKU1, NL63, OC43, or 229E.

