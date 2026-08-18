Set Off on a Solo Journey to Reconnect with Yourself, Recharge, Embrace New Experiences and Rediscover Joy in Your Own Way



EQS Newswire / 18/08/2026 / 09:00 CET/CEST

BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach Newswire – 18 August 2026 – As travel becomes less about simply changing destinations and more about spending meaningful time with oneself, solo travel is gaining popularity among today's travellers. From working professionals and lifestyle travellers to those seeking time to rest, recharge and find new inspiration, more people are embracing the freedom to shape their journeys around their own interests, pace and preferences.





This trend reflects ONYX Hospitality Group's "More of What You Love" philosophy. As a leading hospitality management company for hotels, resorts, serviced apartments and luxury residences across the Asia-Pacific region, ONYX believes that memorable journeys are shaped by experiences throughout every stage of travel. Beyond accommodation, this includes enjoying local cuisine, discovering destinations, experiencing local culture and making time for the small moments that give each journey meaning. For solo travellers, these experiences offer the freedom to create a journey at their own pace and discover what brings them joy in a way that suits their individual lifestyle.



For solo travellers, choosing where to stay is no longer simply about comfortable accommodation. Confidence in the standards and quality of a property, convenient locations, safety, access to public transport, restaurants, cafés and attractions, as well as opportunities to experience local communities and ways of life, all play an important role in creating a journey filled with memorable experiences.



Those planning a solo journey can choose from ONYX Hospitality Group's diverse range of destinations and stays, from exploring the energy of the city and relaxing by the sea to connecting with nature and travelling based on personal interests. Each destination gives travellers the freedom to spend time at their own pace and create experiences that reflect their lifestyle and the things they love.



Travellers looking to begin their journey by exploring the city will find Amari Bangkok located in the Ratchaprasong area, with convenient access to shopping destinations, restaurants, cafés, attractions and public transport. It is well suited to discovering new sides of Bangkok, trying restaurants of interest or returning to the hotel to relax and enjoy wellness experiences, including Breeze Spa or time by the hotel's swimming pool.



Another way to experience city living is at Shama Yen-Akat, which offers flexibility for those looking to combine work and relaxation, whether staying for a short or extended period. With serviced apartment-style accommodation, spacious living areas and a warm, home-like atmosphere, it provides a comfortable setting for travellers to create their own daily rhythm. Meanwhile, Oriental Residence Bangkok offers a calm and private setting in the heart of the city, ideal for those looking to spend quality time with themselves. Thoughtful and discreet service, with every detail carefully considered, creates a sense of relaxation and comfort throughout the stay.



When it is time to trade the pace of the city for the coast, resort destinations near Bangkok offer another way to experience solo travel. Amari Pattaya invites guests to discover the energy of a vibrant seaside city, with easy access to the beach, cafés, restaurants and local attractions. Meanwhile, Amari Hua Hin captures the relaxed character of a classic seaside destination, ideal for slowing down, taking a walk along the beach, discovering local restaurants and enjoying Hua Hin at one's own pace.



Those looking to travel further and connect with the natural beauty of the Andaman coast can stay at Amari Phuket, which offers views of the Andaman Sea and convenient access to the vibrant atmosphere of Patong Beach. OZO Phuket is just steps from Kata Beach, making it ideal for travellers who enjoy beach walks, cafés, restaurants, night markets or trying their hand at surfing. For those looking to slow down and reconnect with nature, Amari Vogue Krabi offers a peaceful setting on Tubkaek Beach, surrounded by views of the sea and mountains, providing an ideal place to relax and enjoy time alone.



Travellers choosing Koh Samui as their destination can stay at Amari Koh Samui, which combines a relaxed seaside setting with opportunities to discover the character of the island. Meanwhile, OZO Chaweng Samui is located on Chaweng Beach, surrounded by restaurants, cafés and vibrant nightlife, making it well suited to travellers looking to enjoy an energetic beachside lifestyle while still setting the pace of each day for themselves.



Beyond city and seaside escapes, solo travel can also begin with a personal interest or passion. Amari Buriram United, located near Chang Arena and Chang International Circuit, offers travellers an opportunity to experience the energy of Thailand's sports city while exploring the local culture of Isan, sampling regional cuisine and visiting key attractions in Buriram. It adds another dimension to solo travel, showing that a journey does not have to be solely about relaxation but can also be an opportunity to discover new experiences through the things one loves.



Solo travel is not about being alone. It is an opportunity to discover new perspectives, connect with local people and cultures, and live at a pace of one's own choosing. Whether stepping into a small café for the first time, exploring an unfamiliar neighbourhood or simply sitting back to take in the atmosphere of a city, every moment can become part of an experience that inspires, refreshes and makes each journey meaningful in its own way.



Hashtag: #ONYXHospitalityGroup

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



About ONYX Hospitality Group: ONYX Hospitality Group, a reputable force in the Asia-Pacific hospitality industry, operates a collection of comprehensive yet complementary brands - Amari, OZO, Shama and Oriental Residence - catering to the distinctive needs of discerning business and leisure travellers across the region where it has deep expertise. In addition to its brand portfolio, ONYX Hospitality Group also operates additional hospitality services across spa and food & beverage. With six decades of management experience, the company extends its innovative solutions throughout the region, upholding internationally recognised standards and ensuring optimal operational manoeuvrability. By fostering enduring relationships with like-minded business partners, ONYX Hospitality Group delivers unparalleled experiences in a dynamic and competitive market, meeting the ever-evolving demands of travellers.



More information: www.onyx-hospitality.com



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News Source: ONYX Hospitality Group

This trend reflects ONYX Hospitality Group's "More of What You Love" philosophy. As a leading hospitality management company for hotels, resorts, serviced apartments and luxury residences across the Asia-Pacific region, ONYX believes that memorable journeys are shaped by experiences throughout every stage of travel. Beyond accommodation, this includes enjoying local cuisine, discovering destinations, experiencing local culture and making time for the small moments that give each journey meaning. For solo travellers, these experiences offer the freedom to create a journey at their own pace and discover what brings them joy in a way that suits their individual lifestyle.For solo travellers, choosing where to stay is no longer simply about comfortable accommodation. Confidence in the standards and quality of a property, convenient locations, safety, access to public transport, restaurants, cafés and attractions, as well as opportunities to experience local communities and ways of life, all play an important role in creating a journey filled with memorable experiences.Those planning a solo journey can choose from ONYX Hospitality Group's diverse range of destinations and stays, from exploring the energy of the city and relaxing by the sea to connecting with nature and travelling based on personal interests. Each destination gives travellers the freedom to spend time at their own pace and create experiences that reflect their lifestyle and the things they love.Travellers looking to begin their journey by exploring the city will findlocated in the Ratchaprasong area, with convenient access to shopping destinations, restaurants, cafés, attractions and public transport. It is well suited to discovering new sides of Bangkok, trying restaurants of interest or returning to the hotel to relax and enjoy wellness experiences, including Breeze Spa or time by the hotel's swimming pool.Another way to experience city living is at, which offers flexibility for those looking to combine work and relaxation, whether staying for a short or extended period. With serviced apartment-style accommodation, spacious living areas and a warm, home-like atmosphere, it provides a comfortable setting for travellers to create their own daily rhythm. Meanwhile,offers a calm and private setting in the heart of the city, ideal for those looking to spend quality time with themselves. Thoughtful and discreet service, with every detail carefully considered, creates a sense of relaxation and comfort throughout the stay.When it is time to trade the pace of the city for the coast, resort destinations near Bangkok offer another way to experience solo travel.invites guests to discover the energy of a vibrant seaside city, with easy access to the beach, cafés, restaurants and local attractions. Meanwhile,captures the relaxed character of a classic seaside destination, ideal for slowing down, taking a walk along the beach, discovering local restaurants and enjoying Hua Hin at one's own pace.Those looking to travel further and connect with the natural beauty of the Andaman coast can stay at, which offers views of the Andaman Sea and convenient access to the vibrant atmosphere of Patong Beach.is just steps from Kata Beach, making it ideal for travellers who enjoy beach walks, cafés, restaurants, night markets or trying their hand at surfing. For those looking to slow down and reconnect with nature,offers a peaceful setting on Tubkaek Beach, surrounded by views of the sea and mountains, providing an ideal place to relax and enjoy time alone.Travellers choosing Koh Samui as their destination can stay at, which combines a relaxed seaside setting with opportunities to discover the character of the island. Meanwhile,is located on Chaweng Beach, surrounded by restaurants, cafés and vibrant nightlife, making it well suited to travellers looking to enjoy an energetic beachside lifestyle while still setting the pace of each day for themselves.Beyond city and seaside escapes, solo travel can also begin with a personal interest or passion., located near Chang Arena and Chang International Circuit, offers travellers an opportunity to experience the energy of Thailand's sports city while exploring the local culture of Isan, sampling regional cuisine and visiting key attractions in Buriram. It adds another dimension to solo travel, showing that a journey does not have to be solely about relaxation but can also be an opportunity to discover new experiences through the things one loves.Solo travel is not about being alone. It is an opportunity to discover new perspectives, connect with local people and cultures, and live at a pace of one's own choosing. Whether stepping into a small café for the first time, exploring an unfamiliar neighbourhood or simply sitting back to take in the atmosphere of a city, every moment can become part of an experience that inspires, refreshes and makes each journey meaningful in its own way.Hashtag: #ONYXHospitalityGroupThe issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.ONYX Hospitality Group, a reputable force in the Asia-Pacific hospitality industry, operates a collection of comprehensive yet complementary brands - Amari, OZO, Shama and Oriental Residence - catering to the distinctive needs of discerning business and leisure travellers across the region where it has deep expertise. In addition to its brand portfolio, ONYX Hospitality Group also operates additional hospitality services across spa and food & beverage. With six decades of management experience, the company extends its innovative solutions throughout the region, upholding internationally recognised standards and ensuring optimal operational manoeuvrability. By fostering enduring relationships with like-minded business partners, ONYX Hospitality Group delivers unparalleled experiences in a dynamic and competitive market, meeting the ever-evolving demands of travellers.Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/onyxhospitalitygroup/ Follow us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/onyx-hospitality-group/ Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ONYXHospitalityGroup News Source: ONYX Hospitality Group 18/08/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



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