09.03.2022 19:14:00
Seth Rogen and Lauren Miller Rogen to Accept Award at Commitment to Cures on April 6 in Support of Brain Disease Research
MINNEAPOLIS, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Brain Foundation's (ABF) annual Commitment to Cures gala will take place on April 6 in Seattle, WA to celebrate the researchers and advocates working toward life without brain disease. The event will honor brain disease advocates, including Seth Rogen and his wife, Lauren Miller Rogen; Susannah Cahalan, bestselling author of Brain of Fire; Dr. Stephen L. Hauser, for scientific breakthroughs in multiple sclerosis; and more.
"We look forward to honoring our incredible awardees and celebrating the progress we've made in brain disease research at this year's gala," said American Brain Foundation Executive Director Jane Ransom. "We also know that it is only by continuing to fund such research that we will fully realize a future without brain disease."
This year's Commitment to Cures event will be held in person, and will also be available to watch virtually at no cost. The goal of the gala is to raise awareness and funds for brain disease research, because without research, there can be no cures. All donations made during the event will go toward finding breakthrough treatments and cures for diseases like Alzheimer's, multiple sclerosis, and ALS.
The American Brain Foundation takes a whole-brain approach to research based on the understanding that when we cure one brain disease, we will cure many. The Foundation funds research across a spectrum of brain diseases, knowing that findings in one area or disease will have implications for others.
"The award recipients being honored at this year's event are making crucial strides in brain disease research that will lead to tomorrow's innovations, advances in treatment, and cures," said event host and American Brain Foundation Chair David Dodick, MD, FAAN. "Discoveries in one area of brain disease research can unlock insights and potential treatments in numerous others. Every dollar toward research counts, and only with the help of sponsors and supporters can we continue to fund the kind of research that will make life without brain disease a reality."
Commitment to Cures provides an occasion to honor those who are making an impact in the field of brain disease research. This year, ABF recognizes the following 2022 awardees:
Former honorees include Michael J. Fox, Dame Julie Andrews, Walter Mondale, Emilia Clarke, Sidney Crosby, Ann Romney, and more.
- Dr. Bindu Menon is being honored for her work to bring neurological care to some of the most under-resourced communities in India. Her innovative "Neurology on Wheels" project works to increase access to neurological health education, screening, and treatment for rural Indian communities.
- Dr. Bruce Ovbiagele has dedicated his career to improving neurological research training for underrepresented groups and removing structural inequalities from training opportunities. This award recognizes his work to improve stroke care, research, and training in sub-Saharan Africa.
The Public Leadership in Neurology Award, Ambassador Award, Scientific Breakthrough Award, Potamkin Prize, and Sheila Essey Award will be presented at Commitment to Cures on April 6.
"I can't find the words to express how honored I am to receive the American Brain Foundation's Ambassador Award," said Susannah Cahalan. "When I became the 217th person in the world to receive an autoimmune encephalitis diagnosis, it was unclear if I'd ever write again, let alone write a book that would help so many others. I'm overwhelmed with gratitude, as I also reflect on how lucky I am to be here accepting it."
All proceeds from the Commitment to Cures event on April 6, 2022—both in person and virtually—will go toward funding crucial research that will advance the fight against brain disease.
To register, make a donation, or learn more about the American Brain Foundation, visit AmericanBrainFoundation.org/C2C2022.
About the American Brain Foundation:
The American Brain Foundation was founded to bring researchers and donors together in the fight against brain disease. We focus on the full spectrum of brain diseases and disorders because we believe that when we cure one disease, we will cure many. To learn more, visit our website and find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.
