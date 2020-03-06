|
06.03.2020 21:10:00
Seven Bradley Attorneys Named 2020 Texas Rising Stars
DALLAS and HOUSTON, March 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP is pleased to announce that seven attorneys across the firm's Dallas and Houston offices have been named by Super Lawyers as Texas Rising Stars for 2020 for their work in a wide range of practice areas.
"It is an honor for our Texas attorneys to be recognized by Super Lawyers as among the top up-and-coming attorneys in the nation," said Bradley Houston Office Managing Partner Ian P. Faria.
Bradley Dallas Office Managing Partner Richard A. Sayles said, "As we continue to grow our teams in Texas, we are proud of these Rising Stars honors and other accolades that demonstrate the high level of legal talent we have assembled across diverse practice areas."
Bradley attorneys honored by Texas Rising Stars for 2020 include:
Dallas
- Samuel T. Acker, senior attorney (Business Litigation)
- Robert L. Sayles, partner (Business Litigation)
- Andrew R. Stubblefield, associate (Construction Litigation)
Houston
- Mary Elizondo Frazier, partner (Business Litigation)
- Melissa Gutierrez, associate (Consumer Law)
- Ryan T. Kinder, partner (Business Litigation)
- Philip J. Morgan, associate (Eminent Domain)
Rising Stars honorees – who must be 40 years old or younger or in practice no more than 10 years – are selected by Super Lawyers through independent research, peer nominations and an evaluation by a blue-ribbon advisory board. No more than 2.5 percent of lawyers in Texas are honored each year. Distributed to attorneys and ABA-accredited law school libraries, the Texas Rising Stars lists also are published in TexasSuper Lawyers Magazine – Rising Stars and Texas Monthly magazine. Super Lawyers is published by Thomson Reuters.
About Bradley
Bradley combines skilled legal counsel with exceptional client service and unwavering integrity to assist a diverse range of corporate and individual clients in achieving their business goals. With offices in Alabama, Florida, Mississippi, North Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and the District of Columbia, the firm's nearly 550 lawyers represent regional, national and international clients in various industries, including banking and financial services, construction, energy, healthcare, life sciences, manufacturing, real estate, and technology, among many others.
