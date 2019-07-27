Seven CPAmerica Member Firms and Two CPAConnect Firms Recognized in Accounting Today's 2019 Best Firms to Work For

GAINESVILLE, Fla., July 27, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Accounting Today named six CPAmerica firms and two CPAConnect firms as best firms to work for. The annual survey and awards program, which is conducted in partnership with Best Companies Group, is designed to identify, recognize and honor the best employers in the accounting profession, benefiting its economy, workforce and businesses.

"We are excited to congratulate all of our firms who have been recognized by Accounting Today," said Alan Deichler, president of CPAmerica. "The commitment that these firms have made to being great firms to work for is very impressive."

CPAmerica congratulates the following firms on their recognition:



Anglin Reichmann Armstrong , P.C., headquartered in Huntsville, Ala. , was named to Accounting Today's 2019 Best Firm to Work For.

Coulter & Justus, P.C., headquartered in Knoxville, Tenn. , was named to Accounting Today's 2019 Best Firms to Work For.

Gelman, Rosenberg & Freedman CPAs, headquartered in Bethesda, Md. , was named to Accounting Today's 2019 Best Firms to Work For.

Kassouf & Co., P.C., headquartered in Birmingham, Ala. , was named to Accounting Today's 2019 Best Firms to Work For.

Maxwell Locke & Ritter LLP, headquartered in Austin, Texas , was named to Accounting Today's 2019 Best Firms to Work For.

McGowen, Hurst, Clark & Smith, P.C., headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa , was named to Accounting Today's 2019 Best Firms to Work For.

Wall, Einhorn & Chernitzer, P.C., headquartered in Norfolk, Va. , was named to Accounting Today's 2019 Best Firms to Work For.

CPAConnect congratulates the following firms on their recognition:

DK Partners, PC, headquartered in Austin, Texas, was named to Accounting Today's 2019 Best Firms to Work For.

Davis & Hodgdon Associates CPAs, PLC, headquartered in Williston, Vt., was named to Accounting Today's 2019 Best Firms to Work For.

For the complete listing of Accounting Today's 2019 Best Firms to Work For, please visit: https://www.accountingtoday.com/news/accounting-today-names-2019-best-firms-to-work-for.

About CPAmerica, Inc.:

An accounting association made up of independent certified public accounting firms that built on four key goals: to continuously improve; to make more money; to strengthen relationships among member firms; and to bring prestige to firms both domestically and internationally. As a member of the eighth largest global accounting network Crowe Global, CPAmerica expands to over 200 independent accounting and advisory services firms in 130 countries, and has a combined firm revenue of $4.3 billion. Learn more about CPAmerica at http://www.cpamerica.org.

About CPAConnect:

CPAConnect has more than 150 members and is comprised of select accounting firms ranging from sole practitioners to multi-partner CPA firms nationwide. Members share knowledge and information through discussion lists, conference calls, an online sharing library, an annual CPAConnect conference and other conferences with CPAmerica members. CPAConnect member firms have unique access to quality national resources and expanded service capability through their local CPAmerica sponsor firm. Learn more about CPAConnect at http://www.cpaconnect.com.

