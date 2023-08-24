Seven Decades Together on Rubicon Trail: Jeep® Brand and Jeep Jamboree Celebrate History, Legendary 4x4 Capability and Enthusiast Community With 70th Anniversary Trail Ride

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Jeep® brand and Jeep Jamboree celebrate the 70th anniversary of the Rubicon Trail

New video celebrating the 70th anniversary of the Rubicon Trail takes enthusiasts along for the ultimate trail ride

In the 70 years since Jeep 4x4s first started crossing the Rubicon Trail, off-road adventuring has become a lifestyle for passionate Jeep SUV owners across the globe

The Rubicon Trail is located in northern California, near Lake Tahoe in the Sierra Nevada Mountains. This world-renowned four-wheel drive covers a total distance of approximately 22 miles with elevations that run from approximately 5,400 feet to more than 7,000 feet (approximately 1,646 meters to more than 2,134 meters)

This summer, 450 Jeep enthusiasts and their families and friends, driving a total of 125 Jeep Wranglers and Gladiators, celebrated the Rubicon Trail's seven-decade anniversary

Jeep Jamboree operates more than 40 Jeep Jamborees annually and continues to expand, this year launching two trips to Iceland that are taking place this month

The Jeep® brand and Jeep Jamboree are celebrating 70 years of extreme off-roading adventure this summer. Since 1953, the Rubicon Trail, known as one of the most difficult off-road trails in the world, has been a lifestyle symbol of Jeep 4x4 off-road adventuring for the Jeep community.

This summer, 450 Jeep enthusiasts and their families and friends, driving a total of 125 Jeep Wranglers and Gladiators, celebrated with a special event on the Rubicon Trail's seven-decade anniversary by living the off-road adventure of dreams and, in the process, proving that their stock Jeep vehicles can tackle the impossible, drive off the trail and get them back home. A new video posted on the Jeep brand's YouTube channel gives a taste of the adventure.

"For more than 80 years, the Jeep brand community has defined the Jeep brand and, for 70 of those years, the Rubicon Trail has been heralded by the community as one of the toughest off-road trails in the world, which combined with its beauty has put the Rubicon Trail on every Jeep 4x4 customer's bucket list," said Jim Morrison, senior vice president and head of Jeep brand North America. "Conquering the Rubicon Trail is tangible proof that these Jeep vehicles can literally go anywhere and do anything. As you can see in the video, Jeep 4xe vehicles demonstrate how we continue to push the envelope as we develop our next generation of electrified Jeep 4xe vehicles that can take 4x4 capability to the next level and conquer the seemingly impossible."

The mighty Rubicon Trail is located in northern California, near Lake Tahoe in the Sierra Nevada Mountains. This world-renowned 4x4 playground spans approximately 22 miles of the toughest off-road terrain on the planet – terrain that Jeep Trail Rated 4x4 vehicles are designed and built to overcome. Jeep Jamboree covers 17.5 miles of the toughest terrain on its trail rides. Elevations on the trail range from approximately 5,400 feet to more than 7,000 feet (approximately 1,646 meters to more than 2,134 meters). Today, the Rubicon is widely recognized as the premiere off-road vehicle route in the United States.

"In 1953, when Mark Smith organized the first Jeep Jamboree with 55 Willys and voyaged across the Sierra Nevada Mountains by way of the Rubicon Trail, off-road recreation was born," said Pearse Umlauf, president and CEO of Jeep Jamboree. "The following year, Willys Motors — then manufacturer of Jeep vehicles — became involved with the adventure, and Jeep Jamborees have been an off-road tradition ever since and continue to grow. Most recently, we've seen a huge surge of interest, especially after the COVID pandemic, with a tremendous demand from people who want to experience their Jeep vehicles in open-air freedom."

Jeep brand engineers have long used the Rubicon Trail to develop and test its most capable SUVs, including the Jeep Wrangler. Adorned with the legendary Rubicon Trail name, the Wrangler Rubicon took the industry by storm in the summer of 2002. The iconic Rubicon model, inspired by the enthusiasts who dreamt about it and often tried to build one of their own, became available to order straight from the factory, not to mention with a warranty. It was equipped with options unheard of at the time and not available on any production Jeep SUV, including Dana 44 axles, front and rear lockers, disconnecting sway bar, rock rails, oversized 31-inch mud-terrain tires and wheel flares, to truly take off-roading to the next level.

The Jeep Wrangler Rubicon continues to be a "proof of concept" for the Jeep brand, where lessons learned from iconic off-road locations like Rubicon Trail and where feedback gleaned from enthusiasts and Jeep brand loyalists continue to push the brand and the entire Jeep lineup forward. Earlier this year, the Jeep brand celebrated with a special 20th Anniversary Edition, revealed at the 2023 Chicago Auto Show.

Jeep Jamboree

Jeep Jamborees are off-road adventure weekends that bring together the outdoors, down-to-earth people and their Jeep 4x4s. These off-road treks have a long tradition dating back to 1953 when 4x4 pioneer Mark A. Smith organized the first Jeep Jamboree and voyaged across the Sierra Nevada Mountains by way of the old Rubicon Trail. In 1954, Willys Motors, then manufacturer of Jeep vehicles, became involved with the adventure, and Jeep Jamborees have been an off-road tradition ever since. Jeep Jamboree operates more than 40 events annually and continues to expand, this year launching two trips to Iceland.

Jeep Brand

Built on more than 80 years of legendary heritage, Jeep® is the authentic SUV brand that delivers legendary off-road capability, interior refinement, high-tech features and versatility to people who seek extraordinary journeys. The Jeep brand delivers an open invitation to live life to the fullest by offering a broad portfolio of vehicles that continues to provide owners with a sense of safety and security to handle any journey with confidence. Jeep Wave, a premium owner loyalty and customer care program that is available to the entire Jeep 4x4 lineup, is filled with benefits and exclusive perks to deliver Jeep brand owners the utmost care and dedicated 24/7 support. The legendary Jeep brand's off-road capability is enhanced by a global electrification initiative that is transforming 4xe into the new 4x4 in pursuit of the brand's vision of accomplishing Zero Emission Freedom and added 4x4 capability. All Jeep brand vehicles will offer an electrified variant by 2025.

