Seven unstoppable Atlantic entrepreneurs take top EY award

EY Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2021 Atlantic winners are creating meaningful global impact

HALIFAX, NS, July 21, 2021 /CNW/ - Global leaders, national players and local changemakers: seven businesses have taken the top regional title in the EY Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2021 Atlantic program.

"From marine technology and sports nutrition, to sustainability sourced ingredients and specialty chocolates, this year's winners are on a mission to make a global, lasting impact," says Steve McLaughlin, EY Entrepreneur Of The Year Atlantic Program Co-Director. "The drive, innovation and value these entrepreneurs are delivering is second to none. We're excited to recognize and celebrate their achievements in the Atlantic program."

Atlantic regional winners will move forward to compete against peers from the Pacific, Prairies, Ontario and Québec regions at the national awards celebration in November 2021, where 10 national winners will be named, including Canada's EY Entrepreneur Of The Year 2021 Award winner. The overall Canadian winner will go on to compete with national winners from across the globe for the title of EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year in June 2022. The seven Atlantic winners vying for the title are:

Steen Gunderson of Bouctouche Bay Industries Ltd., a marine and aquaculture supplier delivering continuous innovation and quality products and services across multiple, diverse industries.

of Bouctouche Bay Industries Ltd., a marine and aquaculture supplier delivering continuous innovation and quality products and services across multiple, diverse industries. Karl Kenny of Kraken Robotic Systems Inc. (TSX: PNG), a marine technology company engaged in the design, development and marketing of advanced sonar and laser sensors and systems and subsea power solutions for military and commercial applications.

of Kraken Robotic Systems Inc. (TSX: PNG), a marine technology company engaged in the design, development and marketing of advanced sonar and laser sensors and systems and subsea power solutions for military and commercial applications. John Williams of Nutra Holdings Inc., a company on a mission to build an industry-leading sports nutrition platform — with over 100 products and millions of customers around the world.

of Nutra Holdings Inc., a company on a mission to build an industry-leading sports nutrition platform — with over 100 products and millions of customers around the world. Darren Burke of Outcast Foods, a food tech company creating a sustainable revolution that eases food insecurities and lowers the carbon footprint of the food supply chain.

of Outcast Foods, a food tech company creating a sustainable revolution that eases food insecurities and lowers the carbon footprint of the food supply chain. Tareq Hadhad of Peace by Chocolate Inc., a speciality chocolatier company that reopened in Canada following being forced to flee from Syria during the country's civil war — it now ships its confectionary treats and chocolates to customers around the world.

of Peace by Chocolate Inc., a speciality chocolatier company that reopened in following being forced to flee from during the country's civil war — it now ships its confectionary treats and chocolates to customers around the world. Barb Stegemann of The 7 Virtues Beauty Inc., a perfume company making clean, vegan and sustainably sourced products using ingredients from nations rebuilding after war or strife.

of The 7 Virtues Beauty Inc., a perfume company making clean, vegan and sustainably sourced products using ingredients from nations rebuilding after war or strife. Andy MacLellan of VERB Interactive, a conversion-focused agency creating beautiful, immersive platforms that drive measurable results to travel businesses through digital marketing.

"It's amazing to see so many entrepreneurs in the Atlantic region driving forward with purpose to create meaningful value for their customers and communities," says Gina Kinsman, EY Entrepreneur Of The Year Atlantic Program Co-Director. "The social, economic and environmental change they're creating for their stakeholders is inspiring."

