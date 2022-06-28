|
28.06.2022 19:22:18
Seven-Year Note Auction Attracts Above Average Demand
(RTTNews) - Finishing off this week's series of announcements of the results of its long-term securities auctions, the Treasury Department on Tuesday revealed this month's auction of $40 billion worth of seven-year notes attracted above average demand.
The seven-year note auction drew a high yield of 3.280 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.48.
Last month, the Treasury sold $42 billion worth of seven-year notes, drawing a high yield of 2.777 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.69.
The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.
The ten previous seven-year note auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.37.
On Monday, the Treasury revealed this month's auctions of $46 billion worth of two-year notes and $47 billion worth of five-year notes attracted below average demand.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerInflations- und Rezessionssorgen verunsichern: ATX schwächer -- DAX im Minus -- Wall Street mit positiven Vorzeichen -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich mit Verlusten
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich im Mittwochshandel schwächer. Auch der DAX muss zur Wochenmitte Einbußen verkraften. Die US-amerikanischen Börsen zeigen sich heute in Grün. Die Börsen in Asien schlossen am Mittwoch tiefer.