|
28.09.2022 19:28:46
Seven-Year Note Auction Attracts Above Average Demand
(RTTNews) - The Treasury Department finished off this week's series of announcements of the results of its long-term securities auctions on Wednesday, revealing this month's sale of $36 billion worth of seven-year notes attracted above average demand.
The seven-year note auction drew a high yield of 3.898 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.57.
Last month, the Treasury sold $37 billion worth of seven-year notes, drawing a high yield of 3.130 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.65.
The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.
The ten previous seven-year note auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.46.
Earlier this week, the Treasury revealed this month's auctions of $43 billion worth of two-year notes and $44 billion worth of five-year notes both attracted below average demand.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerZahlreiche Belastungs- und Unsicherheitsfaktoren: US-Börsen schließen deutlich tiefer -- ATX letztlich tiefrot -- DAX schließt unter 12.000 Punkten -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der ATX verbuchte am Donnerstag Verluste. Der deutsche Leitindex musste ebenfalls kräftige Verluste hinnehmen. Der US-Aktienmarkt notierte am Donnerstag ebenfalls deutlich tiefer. Die Börsen in Asien präsentierten sich am Donnerstag ohne klare gemeinsame Richtung.