Seven-Year Note Auction Attracts Average Demand

(RTTNews) - The Treasury Department finished off this week's series of announcement of the results of its long-term securities auctions on Thursday, revealing this month's sale of $35 billion worth of seven-year notes attracted average demand.

The seven-year note auction drew a high yield of 4.087 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.48.

Last month, the Treasury also sold $35 billion worth of seven-year notes, drawing a high yield of 3.839 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.65.

The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.

The ten previous seven-year note auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.49.

Earlier this week, the Treasury revealed this month's auction of $42 billion worth of two-year notes and $43 billion worth of five-year notes both attracted above average demand.