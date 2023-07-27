|
27.07.2023 19:24:52
Seven-Year Note Auction Attracts Average Demand
(RTTNews) - The Treasury Department finished off this week's series of announcement of the results of its long-term securities auctions on Thursday, revealing this month's sale of $35 billion worth of seven-year notes attracted average demand.
The seven-year note auction drew a high yield of 4.087 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.48.
Last month, the Treasury also sold $35 billion worth of seven-year notes, drawing a high yield of 3.839 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.65.
The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.
The ten previous seven-year note auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.49.
Earlier this week, the Treasury revealed this month's auction of $42 billion worth of two-year notes and $43 billion worth of five-year notes both attracted above average demand.
